Brentford vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Brentford vs Fulham
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford vs Fulham as well as the latest information from the Brentford Community Stadium. Stay up to date with all the action as it happens, live online at VAVEL.
How to watch Brentford vs Fulham?
If you want to watch the Brentford vs Fulham match, you can follow it on television through Paramount +.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Brentford vs Fulham in Premier League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Fulham
Mitrovic has 11 goals and one assist in the Premier League, plus two assists in the FA Cup. The 28-year-old attacker made his comeback from injury against Leeds United and has not scored since his side's first game of 2023, scoring the winner against Leicester City;
Watch out for this player at Brentford
Ivan Toney is the third highest scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals and three assists, tied with Rashford. In addition, he has a goal and an assist in the EFL Cup. His last goal was last February 11 in which he scored against Arsenal to rescue a point for his team;
How is Fulham coming along?
Fulham have just qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Leeds United. They are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches and have not lost since January 23 against Tottenham. Right now in the Premier League standings they are in seventh place with 39 points, just two points behind the European places and six points away from the zone that gives access to the UEFA Champions League next season;
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford come in after a 1-1 draw in their last two matches, although they have not lost in this 2023. They are 11 games unbeaten in a row and their last defeat was on October 23 by 4-0 against Aston Villa. They are currently ninth with 35 points, six points off the European places and 14 points clear of the relegation zone;
Background
The balance of these two teams is equal with a slight advantage for Fulham who have won 13 times, 12 times Brentford have won, while eight duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last August 2022 in which Fulham won 3-2. This will be the first time that Brentford Community hosts a Premier League stadium between these two teams;
Venue: The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, located in London, which opened in 2020 and has a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brentford and Fulham meet in the match corresponding to the 26th round of the Premier League
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brentford vs Fulham in the Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.