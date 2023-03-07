Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia, as well as the latest information from the Alberto J. Armando Stadium. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia?
The match between Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia can be followed on television through Paramount +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia in Liga Profesional?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player at Defensa y Justicia
Nicolacute;s Fernández is the fourth-highest scorer in the Argentine league with four goals and one assist. The 27-year-old Argentine striker has scored in the last two games he has played,
Watch out for this player at Boca Juniors
Luca Langoni, only 21 years old, has already scored two goals this season for Boca Juniors. The Argentine striker scored for the last time on February 26th, contributing to his team's victory against Vélez.
How is Defensa y Justicia coming along?
This team has five consecutive victories and has not lost since January 28 when they lost 2-4 against Huracán. They are currently second in the Argentine Professional League with 12 points, and are also tied on points with Talleres, which is the current leader;
How does Boca Juniors arrive?
Boca Juniors has just won the Argentine Super Cup after a 3-2 victory over Patronato with a clear protagonist and that was Benedetto who scored a hat trick. They have won the last two matches they have played in the Argentine Professional League and now occupy the last position with 10 points, two points behind the leader;
Background
A total of 12 times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for Boca Juniors who have won nine times, once Defensa y Justicia has won, while two duels have ended in a draw. The última time these two teams faced each other was in August 2022 where Boca Juniors won 0-1. The única victory of Defensa y Justicia against Boca was in the 2017/18 season by 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, which was inaugurated on May 25, 1940 and has a capacity for 54,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boca Juniors and Defensa y Justicia meet in the match corresponding to the 6th round of the Argentine Professional League;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia in Liga Profesional.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.