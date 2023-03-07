Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar in UEFA Europa Conference League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar match in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
What time is Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar match for UEFA Europa Conference League?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar of March 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead in the competition, trying to open the balance to a side that favors them.
How are Lazio coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Salernitana, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Napoli 0-1 Lazio, Mar 3, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lazio 1-0 Sampdoria 27 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
CFR Cluj-Napoca 0-0 Lazio, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Salernitana 0-2 Lazio, 19 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj-Napoca, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
How are AZ coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Excelsior, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Vitesse 0-1 AZ Alkmaar, Mar 3, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 SC Cambuur, 25 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 18 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Excelsior, 10 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 FC Utrecht, 7 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
Watch out for this Lazio player
The Italian striker, Ciro Immobile, 33 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his twenty-fifth game in all competitions, 23 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in Serie A and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and to be able to harvest another title, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments. In this tournament he has already played his second game and scored his first goal.
Watch out for this AZ player
The Dutch striker, Dani De Wit, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 16 games in total, 16 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals and 0 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before the high caliber teammates, plus in this competition he played 6 games and has 3 goals.
Second victory
In Napoli's best moment and a few days before the UEFA Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the quarterfinals, Lazio arrived to give a reality check to a team that came with everything, with this Lazio slipped to third place.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Conference League match Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 11:45 am.