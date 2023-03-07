Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City in EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City of March 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How are Bristol coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Hull City, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cardiff City 2-0 Bristol City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City, 28 Feb, 2023, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1-0 Hull City, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City, 18 Feb, 2023, England Championship
Bristol City 1-1 Wigan Athletic, 15 Feb, 2023, English Championship
How are Huddersfield coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Birmingham City, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Huddersfield Town 0-4 Coventry City, 4 Mar, 2023, England Championship
Burnley 4-0 Huddersfield Town, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Birmingham City, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Stoke City 3-0 Huddersfield Town, 15 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Huddersfield Town, 11 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Watch out for this Bristol player
The forward of Bermudian nationality, Nahki Wells, 32 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played his thirty-third game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the Championship and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and to be able to harvest another title, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Huddersfield player
The striker born in England but with Scottish nationality, 33-year-old Jordan Rhodes has performed well, the striker has played 31 games in total, 14 as a starter and 17 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals and 0 assists in the EFL Championship in England, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will look to seize the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City. The match will take place at the John Smith's Stadium, at 14:45.