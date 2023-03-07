Violette vs Austin FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC in Concacaf Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC match in the Concacaf Champions League.
What time is Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC match for Concacaf Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC of March 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead in the competition, trying to put the balance on a side that favors them.
Format
Round of 16: 7-9 March (first leg) and 14-16 March (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Participating teams
Atlas FC (MEX), Club León (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), Orlando City SC (USA), Austin FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN), LD Alajuelense (CRC), CD Olimpia (HON), Motagua FC (HON), Real España (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Alianza FC (SLV), Violette AC (HAI)
Extra Facts
The Draw was held on November 7, 2022 in Miami and these were the results.
The winner of the SCCL 2023 will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.
The winner of the SCCL 2023 will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.
Watch out for this player from Austin
The forward from Argentina, 32 year old Maximiliano Urruti has had a good performance, the forward has played his second game in all competitions, 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in MLS and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the American league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
New format for 2024
Starting in 2024, the SCCL will be replaced by a 27-team CONCACAF Champions League. The Confederation-wide competition will include five rounds (round one, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final) and will continue to be played in a direct elimination format.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
Matches of the day
18:00 (19:00) Violette AC (HAI) v Austin FC (USA) - Cibao FC Stadium, Santiago, Dominican Republic 20:00 (19:00) Alianza FC (SLV) v Philadelphia Union (USA) - Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador 22:00 (21:00) Tigres UANL (MEX) v Orlando City SC (USA) - Universitario Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Violette Athletic Club vs Austin FC, a Concacaf Champions League match. The match will take place at the Estadio Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros, at 18:00.