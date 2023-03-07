West Brom vs Wigan Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the West Brom vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Brom vs Wigan Athletic of March 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Wigan Athletic last lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis.
West Bromwich Albion last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Palmer, Erik Pietters, Dara O'Shea, Conor Towsend, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace.
Players to follow Wigan Athletic
There are three players from Wigan Athletic that we should be attentive and that have a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Will Keane (#10), is the team's biggest scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 33 games played and scored in the last game against Hull City. Another player is James McClean (#12), plays in the midfielder position and with 33 years he is the largest team's team with 7 assists in 34 games and also made an assistance in the last game. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he enters the court. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder Thelo Aasgaard (#23), is the second largest scorer of the team with 2 goals in just 30 games played and we could see it score on Tuesday.
Wigan Athletic in the Tournament
Wigan Athletic had a bad start of the season at the EFL Championship, is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 35 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 7 games won, 11 tied and 16 lost. They are located in the twenty third position of the general table and if they want to steal the twenty -second place to Blackpool they must win the game. His last game was on March 4, 2023, they tied 1 to 1 against Birmingham City in the DW Stadium and thus got their tenth first draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play as a visitor, however they could surprise and keep the victory.
Players to follow West Bromwich Albion
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of West Bromwich and is likely that any of them can score in the match against Hull City. The English striker Brandon Thomas-Asante (#21), is the biggest scorer of the team in the 2022-2023 season with 5 goals in 23 games and scored in the last match of the tournament against Rotherham United. It will be very important for the game for its experience and its ball control on the court. Another player is John Swift (#19), plays in the midfielder position and is the second largest team attendance with 6 assists in 33 games played. He achieved his sixth assistance last game and could get his seventh on Friday. Finally, the midfielder Jed Wallace (#17) who is a very important player for the creation of dangerous plays. It is the second largest scorer of the team with 5 goals and scored in the last match against Wigan Athletic.
West Bromwich Albion in the Tournament
The West Bromwich football team began well the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (Second Football Division of England), they are in the tenth first position of the general table with 13 games won, 9 tied and 12 lost getting 48 points. West Bromwich seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season so you must win all possible games and will be promoted. His last game was on March 3, 2023, they lost 2 to 0 against Hull City at The MKM Stadium and thus achieved their tenth second defeat of the tournament arrive as the favorites to win this game, for the great team they have and The good moment they pass. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Hawthorns is located in the city of West Bromwich, England. It will be the headquarters of this party and has a capacity of 26,287 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1900, cost 7.5 million pounds sterling and is currently the house of the West Bromwich Albion of the EFL Championship.