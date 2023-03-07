Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund online live streaming
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, a Champions League quarterfinal match?
This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match on March 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Borussia Statement
Edin Terzić spoke ahead of the match: "We have a narrow advantage. We are pretty much announced, we know what quality they are. They haven't scored the points they deserved in recent weeks. Although the Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League, we should not underestimate them." "If we are willing to support each other, then we have a chance to narrow the top eight teams in Europe." "It's not about me. It's about the club. Two years ago we played City in the quarterfinals. Of course it's an important game for the club and we want to show that we can be one of the eight best teams in Europe." "No one should believe that a 10th place finish in the Premier League reflects Chelsea's sporting quality. It will be a very difficult challenge, but I am very confident that the team will give its best to reach the quarter-finals." They are doing an excellent job. By the way, I said that back in November when things were looking bleak on the sporting front. I'm glad that now my opinion is also reflected in the results. But our run is a joint product and equally the result of the very good work of Sebastian Kehl and before that Michael Zorc."
Chelsea Statement
Graham Potter spoke ahead of the game: "I agree it's a big game, an exciting game, a chance to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It will be a special night. Our thoughts are on being positive and trying to win the game. It's a good challenge for us, a big challenge for us. We are excited and anxious." "About Reece James we will make a decision tomorrow. Christian Pulisic is in the squad, but it's too early for N'Golo Kanté, although he looks good to come back soon. It's complex because he's had a long time out. It will be a case of how we get him up to speed to play in the Premier League or Champions League." "He hit two shots against the crossbar and had other chances. The fact that he can play in many positions is good. We have used him more centrally, but he can play anywhere in the attacking phase of the game."
How does Borussia Dortmund fare?
Borussia Dortmund played against Leipzig two goals to one in their league, so they are in good spirits and will be looking to score more goals and go in search of the next phase of this competition.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea arrives to this duel after beating Leeds by the minimum, so in this match they will try to be victorious and beat their rival to qualify to the next stage.
The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in London, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Welcome to the live streaming of Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 15:00.