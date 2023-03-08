Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
Photo: CONCACAF

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Alianza vs Philadelphia Union match.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Alianza vs Philadelphia Union match?

This is the start time of the game Alianza vs Philadelphia Union of 4th March in several countries:

Where To Watch Alianza vs Philadelphia Union around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

March 7, 2023

20:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

March 7, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

March 7, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

March 7, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

March 7, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

March 7, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

March 7, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

March 7, 2023

3:00 

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

March 7, 2023

19:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

March 7, 2023

20:00 

ESPN, Star +
2:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Dániel Gazdag, the current striker is a piece for Philadelphia Union and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Alianza player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Henry Romero, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Alianza and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Last Philadelphia Union lineup:

A. Blake; O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliot, K. Wagner; J. Martinez; A. Bedoya, L. Flach; D. Gazdag; J. Carranza, M. Uhre,
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Alianza's last lineup:

M. González; M. Monterrosa, O. Maldonado, N. Orellana, C. Mancilla; M. Murillo, E. Hernández, W. Canales; J. Portillo, R. Zelaya, H. Romero.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Alianza and Philadelphia Union have never faced each other in an official or friendly duel, so this will be the first duel between the two clubs in the history books. Also, for Alianza these MLS rivals are already familiar as they have previously faced FC Dallas and New York RB in CONCACAF Champions League but the best result achieved was a draw.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Cuscatlán Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador. It has a capacity to host more than 40,000 spectators and is currently the home of Alianza Fútbol Club and the National Team of El Salvador. This stadium is famously known because it is one of the largest in the Caribbean and Central America, also, when CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers are played, the Cuscatlán has become famous for weighing on the mood of the rivals, being one of the most hostile venues (sportingly speaking).

The stadium has constantly undergone renovations among which we can mention those of 1997, 2007, 2008, 2015, with the change of colors alluding to the country's flag (blue and white), and the most recent one in 2020, with the installation of a new 4K LED screen

2:20 PM2 hours ago

They do not want complications

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Union are obliged to win the first leg of the playoffs because if they manage to take the advantage on aggregate, it is a fact that the second leg will be dominated by the MSL side to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF knockout stage, however, one of the big factors is that they will play this first leg at the Cuscatlan Stadium, a place that is complicated for MLS teams due to the altitude of the field, so the Philadelphia Union team must be prepared for any adversity.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Looking to surprise

Alianza is a team known for always being present in the CONCACAF Champions League fighting to reach the final and looking to one day conquer the trophy that will accredit them to the World Cup party at club level. In this match, Alianza must take advantage of playing at the Cuscatlán Stadium because the geological conditions favor the locals and put the visitors in serious trouble, so getting the victory is a mandatory requirement because if they do not take advantage of this situation in their favor, when they play the second leg in the United States and without having taken the advantage in the scoreboard, it could be the beginning or factor of their early elimination in the tournament.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments of the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number 1 among thousands of clubs. In this match, Alianza will receive the Philadelphia Union at the Cuscatlan to face the first 90 minutes of this elimination, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over the Pumas, taking the MLS for the first time in the history of the competition, the Philadelphia Union will want to maintain the hierarchy of the same and reach the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Alianza vs Philadelphia Union match will be played at Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador y el Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League: Alianza vs Philadelphia Union!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo