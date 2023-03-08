Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Alianza vs Philadelphia Union Live Score
What time is Alianza vs Philadelphia Union match?
|
Where To Watch Alianza vs Philadelphia Union around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 7, 2023
|
22:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Bolivia
|
March 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Brasil
|
March 7, 2023
|
22:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Chile
|
March 7, 2023
|
22:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Colombia
|
March 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Ecuador
|
March 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Spain
|
March 7, 2023
|
3:00
|
CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook
|
Mexico
|
March 7, 2023
|
19:00
|
FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium
|
Peru
|
March 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
ESPN, Star +
Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:
Watch out for this Alianza player:
Last Philadelphia Union lineup:
Alianza's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
The stadium has constantly undergone renovations among which we can mention those of 1997, 2007, 2008, 2015, with the change of colors alluding to the country's flag (blue and white), and the most recent one in 2020, with the installation of a new 4K LED screen