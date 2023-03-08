Tigres vs Orlando City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Tigres vs Orlando City live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs Orlando City live, as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Orlando City live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tigres vs Orlando City can be tuned in from the live streams of the TDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Tigres vs Orlando City, a match corresponding to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League?
This is the kickoff time for the Tigres vs Orlando City match on March 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Tigres Statements
'Chima' Ruiz spoke ahead of this match: "We have been facing match by match what is coming up in the two competitions, today we start the Concachampions and we know how important it is for the players and the institution, logically we are analyzing what is best to present a competitive team and fortunately we have a very high quality squad, to see who is better physically and football-wise to play a good match tomorrow and take advantage". "I know the competition quite well, at the national team level I have been in many CONCACAF tournaments, I know the level of planning and order they have, at the conca level I had to be in the previous stage when we won the championship and allowed us to be in the MDC, I know what it means and I know how the game is played and fortunately we live in a time when we have the information at our fingertips, we know that the competition is still underway, it has been two games, we have already implemented some things on the field but we are always looking for the most important thing to be our performance and that we impose the conditions according to the soccer. "That will be marked by time and results, we know the need to play a good match tomorrow and that is why we will go with those who are in the best moment and after tomorrow we will focus all our batteries on América, we want to continue adding and first we have to see how the players finish physically and from there make the decisions we have to make". "I don't like to assume, we will go our way, we can't think beyond Orlando, we will see, what we know is that it is an important tournament where the prize is of great level, to attend an MDC, of course we are going with illusions and desire to play a great game and first focus on passing this stage and go step by step". "We have had so many matches in such a short period of time and the one to come, there are few sessions that we have had in a particular way but we also rely on other tools, we have been implementing things that I have tried to install in this team, take initiatives in the kickoffs, we need to have more time with the ball, that soccer that the team knows how to play but the guys are ready, knowing that we have two competitions at the same time".
How is Orlando City coming in?
Orlando City arrives at this match after a scoreless draw against Cincinnati, the team will be looking to score goals and leave this complicated stadium with an important victory.
How will Tigres arrive?
Tigres arrives at this match after an irregular tournament where the coach has changed due to the appointment of Cocca as the new head coach of the national team; the team will be looking for a victory after defeating Necaxa by the minimum score.
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.
The Tigres vs Orlando City match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Nuevo León, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Tigres vs Orlando City live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 22:00.