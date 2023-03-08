Hibernian vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Hibernian vs Rangers in Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Rangers
James Tavernier, the team's captain and 31-year-old English defender, has 11 goals and five assists this season, plus two goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Although he has scored two of his last three goals from the penalty spot;
Watch out for this player at Hibernian
Kevin Nisbet has eight goals and one assist to his name this season. The 25-year-old Scottish striker has not started since Jan. 22 and last scored in a 6-0 drubbing of Aberdeen on Jan. 28.
How are the Rangers coming along?
Rangers have won seven in a row and have not lost in the Scottish Premiership since before the World Cup, exactly since November 6 when they lost 2-1 against St Johnstone. They are second in the league standings with 67 points and snowed under by Celtic Glasgow who are the current leaders;
How does Hibernian arrive?
They have now gone a total of seven consecutive matches unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and have not lost in this competition since January 2, 2023. They currently occupy the fourth position in the national competition with 40 points, five points behind the third position;
Background
Numerous clashes between these two Scottish teams with a balance in favor of Rangers who have won 202 times, while 65 have fallen on the side of Hibernian. The rest of the encounters, 76 duels ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on August 20 in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw;
Venue: The match will be played at the Easter Road located in Edinburgh which was inaugurated on February 4, 1893 and has a capacity of 20421 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hibernian and Rangers meet in the 27th round of the Scottish Premiership.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.