Tottenham vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Champions League Game

Stay with us to follow Tottenham vs AC Milan live from the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Tottenham vs AC Milan live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as well as the latest information coming from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Tottenham vs AC Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on HBO Max
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Heung-Min Son, a must see player!
The Tottenham winger is the highest reference in his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham on offense, in addition to showing his high level with the "Asian Tigers" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the team English and his offensive contribution is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he has scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min along with Harry Kane are the top references in the Spurs offense and the ones with the highest scoring capacity.
How does the Spurs get here?
Tottenham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in fifth position with 33 points, after 10 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses. The Spurs are located within the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the objective in mind of the team. These come from losing to Manchester City and reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup. Some interesting names in this group are Heung Min-Son, Harry Kane, Cristian Romero, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris, these are the players who count With great preparation and they will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. They are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could be surprised and lose against Milan in the competition.
Rafael Leao, a must see player!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and show the level that led him to Portugal's squad in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He currently has 7 goals and 9 assists in 20 games played.
How does Milan arrive?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Milan are one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having achieved one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League in Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in fifth position in the table with 47 points after 14 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses.
Where's the game?
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs AC Milan match, corresponding to the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.