Celtic vs Heart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

Tune in here Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian in Scottish Premiership
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian match in the Scottish Premiership.
What time is Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian match for Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the game Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian of March 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian and Live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian in streaming, it will be tuned on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How are Celtic coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against St Mirren, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
St Mirren 1-5 Celtic, 5 Mar, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 1-2 Celtic, 26 Feb, 2023, Scottish CIS Insurance Cup
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen, 18 Feb, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Celtic 5-1 St Mirren, 11 Feb, 2023, Scottish Cup
St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic, 5 Feb, 2023, Scottish Premier League
How are Heart coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against St Johnstone, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Heart of Midlothian 3-0 St Johnstone, 4 Mar, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian, 19 Feb, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Heart of Midlothian, 10 Feb, 2023, Scottish Cup
Heart of Midlothian 3-1 Dundee United, 4 Feb, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers, 1 Feb, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Watch out for this Celtic player
The Japanese striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 22 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 19 goals and 1 assist in the Scottish Premier League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Heart player
The Scottish striker, Lawrence Shankland, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 23 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 17 goals in the tournament and 4 assists in the Scottish Premier League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Celtic FC vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premiership match. The match will take place at Celtic Park, at 14:45.