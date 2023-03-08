Bayern vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match of Bayern vs PSG, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern vs PSG match on March 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 114:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 15:00 hours
India: 14:00 hours
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Bayern statements
Nagelsmann's statement ahead of this defining clash: "PSG have a clear characteristic, with a clear behavior that they can use. But they also have a danger of counter-attacks if they misuse it." "Flexibility is not as important in the Bundesliga as it is in knockout games. We've been switching between three and four-man defense for a while now and we're prepared for a number of things tomorrow."
PSG Statement
Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of the match: "We'll simply have to play a lot more, with a different game plan to the one we started with. We'll have to have the ball more and play higher, recover the ball higher in the opposition half. We want to show another side than the one we showed in the first leg. It will be necessary to be attentive and daring on the attacking front." "The season is not decided in this match. Every match is important. It's a very difficult competition, tomorrow there will be a winner and a loser. But we play every game with the ambition to win. The Champions League is a very high objective, we want to go as far as possible. We will have to have a more conquering approach than we did at the start. If we are in this frame of mind, we have a chance to qualify." "He is a player who has scored and provided a lot of assists since the start of the season. He is a great professional. He is the first to suffer from his injury, and I have a great thought for him. Having Neymar in the squad will always be an added bonus for scoring goals." "We've had a significant number of absentees in recent weeks. Against Monaco or Marseille in the Cup. We have found a balance since the return of almost the entire squad. And I think that's an important factor in our current dynamic. Nordi Mukiele is better, he had the tendon a little bit open, he will train normally, as will Achraf Hakimi . We will review and update at the end of the session, but everyone should be competitive for Wednesday night's game." "There is a possibility of going to penalties. I don't consider it a lottery, technically we don't work penalties, because the context of the game is different, there is a big psychological aspect. And there is a lot of work being done with Donnarumma, in terms of penalties."
How is PSG coming along?
PSG beat Nantes four goals to two in a convincing manner, the team will look to give a great game, turn the score around and add an important victory in search of the next phase in this Champions League.
How does Bayern arrive?
Bayern arrives after beating Stuttgart two goals to one, the German team has a good pace in the Bundesliga and will seek to continue with this positive streak.
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium.
The match Bayern vs PSG will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium, located in Munich, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
