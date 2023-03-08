Tauro vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Tauro vs. León live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tauro vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tauro vs León online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tauro vs Leon can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Tauro vs Leon, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Tauro vs Leon match on March 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 10:00 p.m.
United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 6:00 p.m.
India: 5 p.m.
Nigeria: 17:00 hours
South Africa: 5:00 p.m.
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 7 p.m.
Leon's Statements
Nicolas Larcamon spoke ahead of the match: "It would be a mistake to believe we are Goliaths, I don't think there is that difference in magnitude when jumping onto the pitch, in modern soccer there can be a demand if there is a team that is not fully focused and the first big commitment is with our focus and determination, in front of us the opponent will stand up to us, they have very fresh players and we must not underestimate anyone, to beat Tauro in this series we have to do things well and that is why the first commitment is with that level of humility, focus and determination." "These are situations that occur in all competitions at the continental level; the countries that show their face always carry more responsibility to make their local league look good, and we want to play well, but not only to make Liga MX look good, but also to make León look good".
How will León arrive?
Leon arrives at this match after defeating Atlético San Luis in a great and orderly manner, making it three out of three in the Clausura 2023, and will be looking to get off on the right foot in this match.
How does Tauro arrive?
Tauro is first place in its group in the Panamanian competition, the team will go all out to get a victory that will bring them closer to the next phase.
The match will be played at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium.
The Tauro vs León match will be played at the Rommel Fernández Stadium, located in Panama, Panama. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tauro vs León match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will take place at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez at 18:00.