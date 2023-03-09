Olimpia vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions Match
Tune in here Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas in Concachampions

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas match for Concachampions?

This is the start time of the game Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas match of March 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 20:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas and live

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background

This will be the first meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead in the competition, trying to put the balance on a side that favors them.
Format

Round of 16: 7-9 March (first leg) and 14-16 March (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Participating teams

Atlas FC (MEX), Club León (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), Orlando City SC (USA), Austin FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN), LD Alajuelense (CRC), CD Olimpia (HON), Motagua FC (HON), Real España (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Alianza FC (SLV), Violette AC (HAI)
How is Olimpia doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against UPNFM, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Olimpia 0-0 Honduras Progreso, 4 Mar, 2023, First Division of Honduras
C.D.Real Sociedad 0-2 Olimpia, 1 Mar, 2023, First Division Honduras
Victoria 0-2 Olimpia, 26 Feb, 2023, First Division Honduras
Olimpia 4-1 UPNFM, 18 Feb, 2023, Honduras First Division
Olimpia 1-1 Olancho, 15 Feb, 2023, Honduras First Division
How are Atlas doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against America, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tijuana 1-1 Atlas, 3 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2-2 America, Feb 25, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas, 22 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 0-1 Tigres UANL, 18 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 0-2 Monterrey, 9 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
New format for 2024

Starting in 2024, the SCCL will be replaced by a 27-team CONCACAF Champions League. The Confederation-wide competition will include five rounds (round one, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final) and will continue to be played in a direct elimination format.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
Matches of the day

18:00 (18:00) Tauro FC (PAN) v Club León (MEX) - Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama City, Panama
20:00 (19:00) CD Olimpia (HON) v Atlas FC (MEX) - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
22:00 (19:00) *Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) v RCD España (HON) - BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Club Deportivo Olimpia vs Atlas, a Concachampions match. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano at 8:00 pm.
 
