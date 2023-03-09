Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Live Score in Europa League 2023

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Thursday, March 9
USA Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount and VIX+
USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+

Last lineup Ferencvaros
Dibusz; Wingo, Knoester, Mmaee, Paszka; Vecsei, Laidouni, Esiti; Zachariassen, Mmaee, Nguen.
Last lineup Bayer Leverkusen
Hradecky, Hincapie, Tah, Andrich, Amiri, Tapsoba, Diaby, Hlozek, Palacios, Wirtz, Frimpong.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros will be Davide Massa; Filippo Meli, first line; Stefano Alassio, second line; Daniele Chiffi, fourth assistant.
How are Ferencvaros coming along?
On the other hand, the Hungarian Ferencvaros have had a very good soccer year both in their local league and in the Europa League. The Green Eagles are currently in first place in the Hungarian league with 50 points, with 15 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats. As for the European tournament, Ferencvaros came through as group leaders with 10 points and did not have to enter the qualifying round due to their first place finish. In their most recent match, the Hungarians managed a one-goal draw against Mezokovsed.
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
The team of the Aspirins has had a fairly acceptable season, but has been far from being a protagonist at least in their local league, as they are located in the mid-table of the Bundesliga, specifically in position 9 of the standings with 31 points, product of 9 wins, 4 draws and 10 defeats. As for the Europa League, Leverkusen wants to be a protagonist and continue advancing because it is far from being able to win the German League, at least this season. In this European tournament, the Germans have just eliminated Monaco in a very exciting penalty shootout that ended up giving Bayer Leverkusen the pass to the next round.
Europa League Round of 16, first leg
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, in this almost weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the first round of the Europa League. The BayArena stadium will witness this clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Ferencvaros. Both teams will want to continue advancing in the competition and continue to have a good season, so they will be looking to do so with a victory in this first match of the round of 16. Will the home team or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the BayArena Stadium
The Bayer Leverkusen - Ferencvaros match will be played at the BayArena stadium, in Leverkusen, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 pm (ET).

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Live Updates!
