Sporting vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match

Argentina 14:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Bolivia 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Brazil 14:45 pm: Star +
Chile 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+, VIX+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Mexico 11:45 am: ESPN, Star +
Paraguay 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Uruguay 14:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Venezuela 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Speak up, Reuben Amorim!
"Beating a team like Arsenal shows us that anything is possible. We know that in one or two games, anything is possible. Eliminating a team like Arsenal would make us face the challenges that come next with a different mindset. We wouldn't be favorites because there are still teams with other power and there's no point in thinking about it. We have to go into the game well and try to win it.
We know well the spirit of Arsenal, who are living a very good moment. They are very hungry to win, and that's why they fight until the end. You can tell by the way they celebrate and play. Our team has improved, from the beginning of the season until now, in terms of concentration and approach to games. We also live a good moment and we are prepared for the best Arsenal, knowing that they are a very difficult team. In these games, the players are concentrated from the first minute. We need some luck and our talent.
We were champions, then we came second and got past the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and now we are going through a difficult year. He is an example in the way he has handled all the pressure, which must be unbelievable in an English league club like Arsenal, and is reaping the results. It's a good example for us, coach, club and fans, to realize that sometimes it takes time for projects to pay off.
It is a team with a great routine and well worked out. The way they play doesn't change, but the characteristics do. We made that observation and what we saw is that they are never a weaker team, they are always strong. They rotate to have fresh players in a championship with a different rhythm than ours".
🔛🔛#SCPARS #UEL pic.twitter.com/nUXuLDbCho — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) March 8, 2023
