Sporting vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Arsenal match live?

If you want to watch the game Sporting vs Arsenal live on TV, your options is: CBS, TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sporting vs Arsenal match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sporting vs Arsenal of 9th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 14:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Brazil 14:45 pm: Star +

Chile 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Ecuador 12:45  pm: ESPN3, Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+, VIX+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Mexico 11:45 am: ESPN, Star +

Paraguay 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Uruguay 14:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Venezuela 13:45 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Speak up, Arteta!

“The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game. If we play well and we are able to win the game, that will better prepare us for the next game. We have one team, and we have to play all the games with the best possible players to win them. At this moment we have made eight changes (in the competition) so we try to accommodate. We have certain players where we don’t know if they will last 60, 70 or 90 minutes. We have to be really good at maintaining the quality and the balance in the team, as well as the threat to be as competitive as we can for the 95 or 96 minutes the game is going to last. As well, players have moments in the season where they are available or not available, and tomorrow it will be the same case, but for sure, we will try to put the most competitive team together to win the game.”
Probable lineup for Arsenal

Ramsdale; Branco, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal's situation

Out of the game since November, due to a knee injury that forced him out of the World Cup, Gabriel Jesus is back in training with the group. However, he will not yet be available for Mikel Arteta, who has no other absentees.
Speak up, Reuben Amorim!

"Beating a team like Arsenal shows us that anything is possible. We know that in one or two games, anything is possible. Eliminating a team like Arsenal would make us face the challenges that come next with a different mindset. We wouldn't be favorites because there are still teams with other power and there's no point in thinking about it. We have to go into the game well and try to win it. 

We know well the spirit of Arsenal, who are living a very good moment. They are very hungry to win, and that's why they fight until the end. You can tell by the way they celebrate and play. Our team has improved, from the beginning of the season until now, in terms of concentration and approach to games. We also live a good moment and we are prepared for the best Arsenal, knowing that they are a very difficult team. In these games, the players are concentrated from the first minute. We need some luck and our talent.

We were champions, then we came second and got past the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and now we are going through a difficult year. He is an example in the way he has handled all the pressure, which must be unbelievable in an English league club like Arsenal, and is reaping the results. It's a good example for us, coach, club and fans, to realize that sometimes it takes time for projects to pay off.

It is a team with a great routine and well worked out. The way they play doesn't change, but the characteristics do. We made that observation and what we saw is that they are never a weaker team, they are always strong. They rotate to have fresh players in a championship with a different rhythm than ours".

Probable lineup for Sporting

Adán; Diomande, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Bellerín, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Nuno Santos.
Sporting's situation

Ugarte will serve his suspension and becomes Rúben Amorim's only casualty.
The Gunners' trajectory

Differently, Arsenal has participated in the UEL since the group stage, in which they were a member of the A group. With an 83% success rate, the Gunners have five wins and one loss, qualifying in first place with 15 points, securing a direct place in the knockout stage.
Lion's path

Sporting arrives in the competition after finishing the Champions League group stage in third, with seven points, three behind second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom they played in the last round and ended up losing 2-1. The Lions accumulated three defeats, one draw, and one win, generating a score of 38%. They then eliminated Midtjylland in the second round of the competition, drawing the first match 1-1 and then beating them 4-0 in Denmark.
Eye on the game

Sporting vs Arsenal live this Thursday (9), at the José Alvalade Stadium at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the first leg of the round of 16.
