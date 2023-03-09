Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Róterdam in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Róterdam match in the Europa League.
What time is FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Róterdam match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Róterdam of March 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Rotterdam live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Rotterdam in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the match number 3 between both clubs, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 2 wins for Shakhtar, 0 draws and 0 wins for Feyenoord.
Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 1 Nov, 2017, UEFA Champions League.
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk , 17 Oct, 2017, UEFA Champions League
How is Shakhtar coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-1 against Stade Rennais, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Stade Rennais 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Stade Rennais, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-4 RB Leipzig, 2 Nov, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, 25 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid, 11 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
How is Feyenoord coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-4 against Fortuna Sittard, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 FC Groningen, 4 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 1 Mar, 2023, Dutch Cup
Fortuna Sittard 2-4 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 26 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 18 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 1-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 12 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Watch out for this Shakhtar player
The Ukrainian striker, Artem Bondarenko 22 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal and 0 assists in the Europa Leahue, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently going through, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Feyenoord player
The Mexican striker, Santiago Giménez, 21 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 11 games as a starter and 11 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the tournament and 1 assist in the Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls. Besides that in the Europa League he has already scored 4 goals.
Suffered victory
Feyenoord wins 1-0 against Groningen, in a match corresponding to the Eredivisie, the visitors despite having several clear opportunities, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, where Feyenoord suffered a lot, despite having several opportunities, despite having one more in almost half an hour of play.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match FK Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Rotterdam, corresponding to the Europa League. The match will take place at the Pepsi Arena at 15:00.