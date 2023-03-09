AEK Larnaca vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch AEK Larnaca vs West Ham on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE WEST HAM:
PROBABLE LARNACA:
CONFERENCE LEAGUE:
The Conference League features 32 teams from across Europe, who will qualify through a qualifying system similar to that of the Europa League. The competition will be divided into three qualifying rounds, followed by a 16-team group stage.
The clubs that qualify first and second in each group will advance to the playoffs, which will culminate in the conference final. The winner of the Conference League will have the chance to qualify for the Europa League the following season, further enhancing the competition's appeal.
For soccer fans, the UEFA Conference League will offer a new opportunity to watch exciting matches with lesser-known teams in action. In addition, the competition will give more players the chance to compete on a European level and raise their profile on the world soccer scene.
The UEFA Conference League is an exciting new chapter for European soccer and is sure to be a hit with fans across Europe. The competition promises to provide plenty of excitement, surprises, and a new path for lesser-known clubs to achieve success on the European scene.
TOP SCORERS:
Speaking of goal passes, Luís Gustavo Ledes Evangelista dos Santos leads with 1 goal passes for the home team and Gnaly Maxwell Cornet has 3 goal passes for the away team in the current Conference League season.
WEST HAM:
However, the moment they are going through is far from giving them any confidence. West Ham has lost 3 of the last 4 games played. The last performance was their worst in this stretch when they were thrashed by Brighton, 4-0, playing as visitors. In the last 11 games played, where they won only once, West Ham conceded an average of 1.9 goals per game.
AEK LARNACA:
AEK is challenging the favorites, both in their domestic league - where they are in contention for the league title - and in this competition, where they were not tipped to go any further. Moreover, in their last match played, the club won again. Playing at home, they beat Paralimni 3-1, boosting some of their confidence again. AEK needs to play with more intensity to see their chances of getting a good result in this match increase.
TIME AND PLACE!
After being eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League, AEK Larnaca eliminated Dnipro-1 (1-0 and 0-0) in the second round of the Conference. The Cypriot team wants to show its strength to come out ahead in the competition. However, coach José Luis Oltra will have to make substitutions since Angel Garcia and Pere Pons are suspended.
West Ham, meanwhile, topped group B with 18 points and a 100% success rate in the competition. The team has scored 13 goals and conceded four so far. The English team has no confirmed casualties for the duel.
West Ham are favored, despite being away from home. The match is set for AEK Larnaca vs. West Ham at 12:45 pm ET at the AEK Arena, located in Larnaca, Cyprus.
Conference League Round of 16
Date: March 9, 2023
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus
Webcast: Star+.