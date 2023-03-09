AEK Larnaca vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM32 minutes ago

Where and how to watch AEK Larnaca vs West Ham on TV and in real time?

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham
Conference League Round of 16

Date: March 9, 2023

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus
Webcast: Star+.

7:55 AM37 minutes ago

When is the AEK Larnaca vs West Ham match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The AEK Larnaca vs. West Ham match will kick off at 2:45 pm (EST) at AEK Arena, located in Larnaca, Cyprus, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
7:50 AM42 minutes ago

PROBABLE WEST HAM:

Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca.
7:45 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE LARNACA:

Piric; Rosales, Milicevic, Gonzalez, Englezou; Faraj, Ledes, Mamas, Jakolis; Trickovski, Lopes.
7:40 AMan hour ago

CONFERENCE LEAGUE:

The UEFA Conference League is a new soccer competition created by UEFA, which is scheduled to start in the 2021/22 season. The competition was created to provide an opportunity for teams from countries less represented in the UEFA rankings, who previously had little chance of playing in European competitions.

The Conference League features 32 teams from across Europe, who will qualify through a qualifying system similar to that of the Europa League. The competition will be divided into three qualifying rounds, followed by a 16-team group stage.

The clubs that qualify first and second in each group will advance to the playoffs, which will culminate in the conference final. The winner of the Conference League will have the chance to qualify for the Europa League the following season, further enhancing the competition's appeal.

For soccer fans, the UEFA Conference League will offer a new opportunity to watch exciting matches with lesser-known teams in action. In addition, the competition will give more players the chance to compete on a European level and raise their profile on the world soccer scene.

The UEFA Conference League is an exciting new chapter for European soccer and is sure to be a hit with fans across Europe. The competition promises to provide plenty of excitement, surprises, and a new path for lesser-known clubs to achieve success on the European scene.

7:35 AMan hour ago

TOP SCORERS:

Ángel García Cabezali is the top scorer for AEK Larnaca with 1 goal scored in the 2 games played. For West Ham United, Gianluca Scamacca is the top scorer with 4 goals scored in the 7 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Luís Gustavo Ledes Evangelista dos Santos leads with 1 goal passes for the home team and Gnaly Maxwell Cornet has 3 goal passes for the away team in the current Conference League season.

7:30 AMan hour ago

WEST HAM:

West Ham's season has been a huge disappointment so far. For example, the club is quite close to the bottom placed teams in the Premier League, only 2 positions and 1 point ahead of the dreaded relegation zone. Therefore, getting a good result in this game could boost West Ham's confidence to make a recovery in the Premier League.

However, the moment they are going through is far from giving them any confidence. West Ham has lost 3 of the last 4 games played. The last performance was their worst in this stretch when they were thrashed by Brighton, 4-0, playing as visitors. In the last 11 games played, where they won only once, West Ham conceded an average of 1.9 goals per game.

Photo; West Ham

 

7:25 AMan hour ago

AEK LARNACA:

AEK's recent numbers aren't even that flashy. After all, the club has lost 2 out of the last 4 games played, winning only once in this period. Certainly, this may even give some concerns for this series, but internally, the club's confidence is still high, in the quest to keep making history.

AEK is challenging the favorites, both in their domestic league - where they are in contention for the league title - and in this competition, where they were not tipped to go any further. Moreover, in their last match played, the club won again. Playing at home, they beat Paralimni 3-1, boosting some of their confidence again. AEK needs to play with more intensity to see their chances of getting a good result in this match increase.

7:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The AEK Larnaca vs. West Ham match is the first leg of the Conference League Round of 16.

After being eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League, AEK Larnaca eliminated Dnipro-1 (1-0 and 0-0) in the second round of the Conference. The Cypriot team wants to show its strength to come out ahead in the competition. However, coach José Luis Oltra will have to make substitutions since Angel Garcia and Pere Pons are suspended.

West Ham, meanwhile, topped group B with 18 points and a 100% success rate in the competition. The team has scored 13 goals and conceded four so far. The English team has no confirmed casualties for the duel.

West Ham are favored, despite being away from home. The match is set for AEK Larnaca vs. West Ham at 12:45 pm ET at the AEK Arena, located in Larnaca, Cyprus.

7:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to AEK Larnaca vs West Ham live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from Europe: on one side CyprusAEK Larnaca, who reach the last 16 of the Conference League after qualifying over Dnipro-1 by a 1-0 aggregate. The Cypriot team won the first leg by the minimum score and drew 0-0 in the return leg. They now face a team from the Premier League. West Ham, on the other hand, is in a bad way in the English Championship, being only 16th. However, in the Conference League, it arrives after qualifying directly for the round of 16 by securing first place in its group, against Anderlecht, Silkeborg, and FCSB. Both teams face each other in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Conference League 2022/23. The match takes place at AEK ARENA, located in Larnaca, Cyprus, at 12:45 pm ET. Follow the match between the Cypriots and the English here on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo