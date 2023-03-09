Fiorentina vs Sivasspor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Live Score!
How to watch Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Live Stream on TV and Online?
The match Fiorentina vs Sivasspor will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ y Paramount +
What time is Fiorentina vs Sivasspor match for UEFA Europa Conference League?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM PM on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Key player - Sivasspor
In Sivasspor, the presence of Max-Alain Gradel stands out. The 35-year-old Ivorian player, is one of the team's most outstanding players in the season, in which he has eight goals. So far, none of them have been in the current edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. He has played a total of 2,484 minutes.
Key player - Fiorentina
History
When facing Turkish teams, Fiorentina has played 10 matches, where it has had a positive balance, achieving eight victories and only two defeats.
Sivasspor
Sivasspor has a great challenge: to beat the team that, on paper, is the favorite to win the series... And it's not because they want to pull off a coup or a bombshell, but because they need to regain confidence. The season in Turkish soccer has not been the best for those led by Rıza Çalımbay, who although they have had three wins in the last five games, come from losing to Karagümrük.
Sivasspor earned the right to be in the round of 16 after topping Group G, where they left behind CFR Cluj from Romania, Slavia Prague from Czech Republic and Ballkani from Kosovo.
Fiorentina
Fiorentina comes to this match motivated, after the victory over Milan in Serie A last weekend. The team coached by Vincenzo Italiano is on a very good run and, counting the tournaments they are still playing, they have four wins in the last five matches, where they are undefeated, showing signs of a progressive improvement, which can help them to face better a series in which they will have to take advantage from the first leg to achieve goals that will satisfy the work they have done during the season, which so far has not been entirely good.
La Viola eliminated SC Braga of Portugal in the previous round with a double victory: 4-0 on Portuguese soil and 3-2 at the Artemio Franchi.