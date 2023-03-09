Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream and Score Updates in Europa League (0-0)
Image: Sevilla

2:16 PM6 minutes ago

Fenerbahçe lined-up!

Fenerbahçe has been selected and will start the game with:

2:11 PM11 minutes ago

Sevilla lined-up!

Sevilla has been selected and will start the game with:

2:06 PM16 minutes ago

Welcome!

The first leg of the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League between Sevilla and Fenerbahce has started!
 
2:01 PM21 minutes ago

Tune in here Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:56 PM26 minutes ago

How to watch Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, ViX+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:51 PM31 minutes ago

What time is Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe of 9th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5PM in Star+
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+
Brazil: 5PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 4PM in Star+
Colombia: 3PM in Star+
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+
USA (ET): 4PM in Paramount+, ViX+
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, GOL PLAY
Mexico: 3PM in Star+
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+
Peru: 3PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4PM in Star+

1:46 PM36 minutes ago

Referee

François Letexier will referee the match, with Cyrul Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni as assistant referees. Eric Wattellier will be in charge of VAR, with everyone coming from France.
1:41 PM41 minutes ago

Probable Fenerhbaçe

The probable Fenerbahçe squad for the match is: Bayindir, Kardioglu, Akaydin, Szalai and Lincoln; Guler, Willian Arão and Rossi; Crespo, Valencia and King.
1:36 PMan hour ago

Probable Sevilla

The probable line-up for Sevilla is: Bounou, Nianzou, Fernando and Gudelj; Jesus Navas, Jordna, Rakitic and Acuña; Gil, Torres and En-Nesyri.
1:31 PMan hour ago

No injuries!

The only doubt is Batshuayi, who returns from injury and could be on the bench.
1:26 PMan hour ago

LaLiga & Superlig

In LaLiga Sevilla is in 17th place, the first team out of the relegation zone, with 25 points, tied with Getafe above and Almeria below, as well as being two points above Valencia, one behind Cadiz and two behind Espanyol and Real Valladolid. In the Super League Fenerbahçe are in second place with 51 points, six below Galatasaray and eight above Besiktas.
1:21 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe on the other side comes in from three straight wins for the match. The first one came on February 18 at home by a 4-2 score over Karagumruk in a friendly match. On Saturday (25), the victory was at home over Konyaspor by 4-0, with goals from Enner Valencia (2), King and Szalai. Finally, on Saturday (4), the victory was away against Kayserispor, 2-1, with goals from Enner Valencia and Kadroglu, while Kocaman scored the other goal.
1:16 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Sevilla

Sevilla arrives for this match with three defeats in a row. The first came in the return of the second round of the Europa League, on Thursday (23), by 2-0 to PSV away from home, with goals from Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva, but winning the classification for having won the first leg by 3-0. On Sunday (26), at home, the defeat was to Osasuna, 3-2, with goals from Zubiria, Teges (against) and Abdé, while Gudelj and En-Nesyri scored. Finally, on Saturday (4), the defeat was 6-1 to Atletico Madrid, with goals from Memphis (2), Griezmann, Carrasco and Morata, while En-Nesyri deducted.
1:11 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

