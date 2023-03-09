Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream and Score Updates in Europa League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Fenerbahçe lined-up!
Fenerbahçe has been selected and will start the game with:
Sevilla lined-up!
Sevilla has been selected and will start the game with:
The first leg of the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League between Sevilla and Fenerbahce has started!
What time is Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe of 9th March 2023
Argentina: 5PM in Star+
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+
Brazil: 5PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 4PM in Star+
Colombia: 3PM in Star+
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+
USA (ET): 4PM in Paramount+, ViX+
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, GOL PLAY
Mexico: 3PM in Star+
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+
Peru: 3PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4PM in Star+
Referee
François Letexier will referee the match, with Cyrul Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni as assistant referees. Eric Wattellier will be in charge of VAR, with everyone coming from France.
Probable Fenerhbaçe
The probable Fenerbahçe squad for the match is: Bayindir, Kardioglu, Akaydin, Szalai and Lincoln; Guler, Willian Arão and Rossi; Crespo, Valencia and King.
Probable Sevilla
The probable line-up for Sevilla is: Bounou, Nianzou, Fernando and Gudelj; Jesus Navas, Jordna, Rakitic and Acuña; Gil, Torres and En-Nesyri.
No injuries!
The only doubt is Batshuayi, who returns from injury and could be on the bench.
LaLiga & Superlig
In LaLiga Sevilla is in 17th place, the first team out of the relegation zone, with 25 points, tied with Getafe above and Almeria below, as well as being two points above Valencia, one behind Cadiz and two behind Espanyol and Real Valladolid. In the Super League Fenerbahçe are in second place with 51 points, six below Galatasaray and eight above Besiktas.
Last Matches: Fenerbahçe
Fenerbahçe on the other side comes in from three straight wins for the match. The first one came on February 18 at home by a 4-2 score over Karagumruk in a friendly match. On Saturday (25), the victory was at home over Konyaspor by 4-0, with goals from Enner Valencia (2), King and Szalai. Finally, on Saturday (4), the victory was away against Kayserispor, 2-1, with goals from Enner Valencia and Kadroglu, while Kocaman scored the other goal.
Last Matches: Sevilla
Sevilla arrives for this match with three defeats in a row. The first came in the return of the second round of the Europa League, on Thursday (23), by 2-0 to PSV away from home, with goals from Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva, but winning the classification for having won the first leg by 3-0. On Sunday (26), at home, the defeat was to Osasuna, 3-2, with goals from Zubiria, Teges (against) and Abdé, while Gudelj and En-Nesyri scored. Finally, on Saturday (4), the defeat was 6-1 to Atletico Madrid, with goals from Memphis (2), Griezmann, Carrasco and Morata, while En-Nesyri deducted.
