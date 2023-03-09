Juventus vs SC Freiburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Juventus vs SC Freiburg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs SC Freiburg UEFA Europa League match.
What time is the Juventus vs SC Freiburg match for UEFA Europa League Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs SC Freiburg of March 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
SC Freiburg last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Mark Flekken, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Kiliann Sildialli, Vincenzo Grifo, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler, Christian Günter, Lukas Kübler, Roland Sallai and Lucas Höler.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Ángel Di María.
SC Freiburg Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to SC Freiburg's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Juventus. Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo (#32) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season in the Bundesliga with 12 goals in 22 games and scored in the tournament's predecessor game against Nantes. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Christian Günter (#30), he plays in the defense position and is the team's highest assister with 2 assists in 6 games played in the UEFA Europa League. He got his second assist last game against Olympiakos and could get his third assist in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Finally, forward Michael Gregoritsch (#38) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's top scorer with 3 goals in the UEFA Europa League and we could see him scoring against Juventus.
SC Freiburg in the tournament
SC Freiburg played in Group G of the UEFA Europa League together with Nantes, Olympiacos and Qarabağ. The German team got 14 points after 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses that placed them in first place in the group and gave them their ticket to the round of 16. SC Freiburg will try to win away and should not miss a chance to take the lead against a difficult team. Their last game was on March 4, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Italian league, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Juventus' attacking attack and any of them are likely to be able to score or assist in the game against SC Freiburg. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Serie A season with 8 goals in 16 games, he scored the game before and does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ángel Di María (#22), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists in 3 games played in the UEFA Champions League. He got his third assist last game and could get his first in the Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Filip Kostic (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister and the team's sixth highest scorer in Serie A with 2 goals and 8 assists.
Juventus in the tournament
The Turin football team played in Group H of the UEFA Champions League alongside Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa. After 1 game won, 0 tied and 5 lost, they got 3 points and established them in third place in the group. He managed to defeat Nantes in the playoff round by winning 4-1 on the scoreboard. Thursday will be their third game in the UEFA Europa League and it will be against a difficult team, Juventus seeks to be the champion of the tournament so they must win the round of 16 and advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on March 5, ending in a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma at the Olimpico. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.