Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Game

Stay with us to follow Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise live from the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League round of 16, as well as the most recent information from the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise online and live in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Sheraldo Becker, a must see player!
The Unión Berlin striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues with the capital team after a good season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 6 goals and 19 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the Union Berlin München striker and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 7 goals and 4 assists in 13 games played.
How does Union Berlin get here?
Union Berlin starts a new season of the Bundesliga, after having finished the previous one in fifth position and qualifying for the Europa League. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Jordan, Diogo Leite, Morten Thorsby and Jamie Leweling to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, the Capitals are in first position in the Bundesliga with 20 units after 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, in addition to being 4 points away from Dortmund and Bayern. However, in the UEFA competition, the team has not obtained the expected results and is placed in third position in Group D, behind Braga and Union Saint-Gilloise. The team has lacked a goal in the Europa League and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Los Capitalinos hope to get a positive result against Dortmund, to maintain their distance in the table and hope that Bayern does not come within 2 points of them.
Teddy Teuma, a must see player!
The Saint-Gilloise midfielder seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the leader in the team's midfield. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best players on the team and helping in the offensive generation of the team with 10 goals and 13 assists in 39 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Dante Vanzeir and Lazare Amani to form a lethal team.
How does Saint-Gilloise arrive?
The Union Saint-Gilloise team will face Union Berlin as part of the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Saint-Gilloise finished last season in first place in the Belgian Pro League and is the current runner-up and with which they got their pass to the second qualifying round of UEFA tournaments. The club entered Group D of the UEFA Europa League and finished in first place in their group with 13 points, now they will try to surprise and leave out one of the favorites for the title. Some interesting players from this club are that of Teddy Teuma, Dante Vanzeir, Simon Adingra, Victor Boniface and Gustaff Nilson. So far, the team ranks second in the Belgian Pro League with 59 points, with a record of 18 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. Saint-Gilloise enters this first leg with the aim of winning the key and advancing to the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stadion An der Alten Försterei located in the city of Berlin will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 22,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1920.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise match, corresponding to the First Leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, at 11:45 o'clock.