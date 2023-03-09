Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Saudi Arabian League

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live, as well as the latest information coming out of Saudi Arabia. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Al Nassr line-up
For his part, Rudi Garcia may field the following eleven to face Al Ittihad. Nawaf, Sultan, Al-Oujami, Madu, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Masharipov, Al-Najei, Ghareeb and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Possible Al Ittihad lineup
Pedro Emanuel may field the following eleven to face Al Nassr. Grohe, Madallah, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamsaud, Romarinho, Bruno Henrique, Hamed, Camara, Coronado and Hamdallah.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr of 9th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM,
Bolivia: 2:30 PM.
Brasil: 2:30 PM.
Chile: 2:30 PM.
Colombia: 12:30 PM.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM.
USA (ET): 12:30 PM.
Spain: 6:30 PM,
Mexico: 11:30 AM.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM.
Peru: 2:30 PM.
Uruguay: 2:30 PM.
Venezuela: 1:30 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr can be seen on ESPN and BeIN Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Super Cup
History between them
These teams have met 63 times, with Al Ittihad having won more matches than their rivals, with a difference of twelve victories. Pedro Emanuel's side have won on 27 occasions, while Al Nassr have won in 15 matches. In 21 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Al Nassr standings
On the other hand, Al Nassr want to continue the dynamic harvested in their stadium to get these three, as this match is vital for the future of the competition because it pits the first against the second. Rudi's team is in the first position with 46 points, two points behind the chasing team. As visitors, they have collected 20 points out of 27, winning six times and losing one game.
Al Ittihad standings
As for the home side, Al Ittihad are in second place with 44 points. They are two points behind league leaders Al Nassr and a win would put them at the top of the Saudi Arabian League. At the moment, as home team, they have 20 points out of a possible 27 and have six wins, two draws and one defeat.
Al Nassr's last match
Al Nassr won 3-1 at Mrsool Park against Al Batin, the last-placed team in the Saudi League. The win gives the home side a boost to take the lead and move two points clear of their next opponents, Al Ittihad. The first half saw only one goal for the visitors, scored by Lopez in the first period of the game. The home side put on their overalls and had to come from behind in stoppage time, scoring no less than three goals. Ghareeb equalized in the 93rd minute and ten minutes later, his teammate Al-Fatil scored the second goal to put Rudi's side ahead. Maran, a minute later, put the game to bed. In the end, Al Nassr got three important points in front of their fans to stay at the top of the table.
Al Ittihad's last match
Al Ittihad won a very important match to get into the fight for the first place in the competition. Pedro's team defeated Al Khaleej Saihat, the second-bottom team, by a resounding 3-0 scoreline. In the first half, none of the goals were scored despite the chances. In the second half came the three goals of the match. Hamdallah put his team ahead on the scoreboard with a penalty goal. In the last twenty minutes of the match, Romarinho and Sharahili put the final touches on the scoreboard to give the visitors the victory.