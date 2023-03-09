Roma vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Roma vs Real Sociedad live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Roma vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the match of Roma vs Real Sociedad, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for Roma vs Real Sociedad on March 9, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 4:45 p.m.
United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 12:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 11.45 a.m.
South Africa: 11.45 a.m.
Australia: 11.45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 1.45 p.m.
Real Sociedad Statements
Imanol Alguacil spoke ahead of the match: "We have a great challenge ahead of us against a great opponent. We are full of enthusiasm and we know that we are capable of winning. That is our objective, without a doubt". "We have a team with a great coach, who has won almost everything in all the teams he has been in and now he is in one that is in a great moment, so it will not be easy, but it is the ideal day to play a great game and achieve a machada". "Europa League. Roma. Mourinho. Round of 16. The team is very excited and we want to play a great game. We are looking forward to it. I want to see the players in a match like this, playing in the last 16 against one of the most in-form teams in Serie A and against a top coach who has won almost everything.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad drew goalless against Cadiz, in this match they will be looking for an assertive blow and an important victory ahead of the second leg.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma arrives to this match after beating Juventus by the minimum, giving a pleasant match and adding three very important points.
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
The Roma vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, located in Rome, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of Roma vs Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome at 15:00.