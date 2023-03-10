Motagua vs Pachuca Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Motagua vs Pachuca Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Motagua vs Pachuca match.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Motagua vs Pachuca match?

This is the start time of the game Motagua vs Pachuca of 9th March in several countries:

Where To Watch Motagua vs Pachuca around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

March 9, 2023

20:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

March 9, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

March 9, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

March 9, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

March 9, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

March 9, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

March 9, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

March 10, 2023

2:00 

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

March 9, 2023

19:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

March 9, 2023

20:00 

ESPN, Star +
2:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Roberto de la Rosa, the current striker is a piece for Pachuca and proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

2:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Motagua player:

The player to watch for this match will be midfielder Héctor Castellanos, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Motagua and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Last Pachuca lineup:

O. Ustari, M. isais, G. Cabral, J. Castillo, K. Álvarez; E. López, L. Chávez, E. Sánchez, A. Hurtado; R. De la Rosa, I. Luna.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Motagua's final lineup:

J. Rougier; C. Melendez, M. Pereira, M. Santos, C. Melendez; W. Martinez, J. Delgado; J. Moncada, H. Castellanos, I. Lopez; E. Hernandez.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Motagua and Pachuca had already met once before and that was in the 2008 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League in the quarter-final stage of the competition. In that tie, the Pachuca Tuzos drew 0-0 in the first leg and in the second leg, the atmosphere at the Hidalgo Stadium was a factor in Pachuca beating Motagua by the narrowest of margins to qualify for the next round.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano is a multi-sports venue located in San pedro Sula, Honduras and has a capacity to hold more than 37,000 spectators inside its huge structure. It is currently the home of Motagua, a team belonging to the Honduran First Division and plays all its home games there. It is also the official home of the Honduran national team.

The Olympic Stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula is the largest Olympic stadium in Central America; and the second largest sports stadium in Central America and the Caribbean; it is also one of the most modern in the region.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

They don't want complications

On the other hand, the Pachuca team is obliged to win this first leg of the playoffs because if they manage to take the advantage on aggregate, it is a fact that the second leg will be dominated by the Liga MX team to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF Champions League, however, one of the big factors is that they will play this first leg at the Olímpico Metropolitano, a factor that could be in favor or against them. In favor due to the fact that the second leg will be played at home and the emotional weight of their Stadium could play in their favor, however, if they do not get the victory in this first episode, when they play the second leg the pressure for the Tuzos will be fundamental very early in the competition.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Looking to surprise

Motagua is a well-known team that has always managed to be present in the CONCACAF Champions League and now, in this edition, they will be looking to go far in the competition, as well as to fight to reach the final and one day conquer the trophy that will take them to the World Cup at club level. In this match, Motagua will have to take advantage of playing at home because the second leg will be away from their stadium, in someone else's house and surrounded by the rival's fans, the same factors that have been fundamental several times for a team to be eliminated from the competition, so getting the victory is a mandatory requirement because if they do not take advantage of this situation, when they play the second leg without having taken the advantage in the scoreboard, they would put at stake all the work done to have been able to be present in the CONCACAF Champions League.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments in the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number 1 among thousands of clubs. In this match, Motagua will host Club de Fútbol Pachuca at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano to face the first 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over Pumas, taking MLS for the first time in the history of the competition to the top, Pachuca will want to return to dominate this competition that once took them to the Club World Cup and return the glory to Liga MX.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Motagua vs Pachuca match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua vs Pachuca!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
