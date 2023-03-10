Porto vs Estoril: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM15 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Estoril match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Espanõl

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM20 minutes ago

What time is Porto vs Estoril match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Estoril of 10th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5:15 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 4:15 pm: No transmission

Brazil 5:15 pm: No transmission

Chile 4:15 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:15 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:15 pm: No transmission

USA 3:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanõl

Spain 9:15 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:15 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 4:15 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:15 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 5:15 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 4:15 pm: No transmission

10:50 AM25 minutes ago

Speak up, Ricardo Soares!

"Congratulations to Vizela, they were stronger, dominated the match for many periods and won with full justice (3-0), despite the numbers being completely exaggerated. Vizela had an above average effectiveness and that made all the difference. Almost every opportunity they had, they made it. I didn't like the first half, because the team was badly positioned. The positive side of the game was that we improved in the second half, we had some opportunities, but, in the end, Vizela scored again.

We arrived and did two training sessions with the team in its entirety. Estoril had played on Monday against Sporting, then two days of recovery, so we had two days to prepare the game. The players showed willingness to change, today we didn't play according to what we wanted. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe that with time to work, we will turn things around. This is not from one day to another, it is not pressing a light bulb and turning it on. This is energy, it's not a soccer team. It takes time.

Suffering a goal on a cartoonish throw like that brings down any team that is in the position we are in. We've been around soccer for a long time and we know it's like that, but our job is internally to solve problems. When we lose, we all lose, we want to be united and even more united."

10:45 AM30 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Estoril

Daniel Figueira; Santos, Álvaro, Mexer, Shaquil Delos; Gamboa, João Carvalho, Geraldes; Guitane; Cassiano, Tiago Gouveia.
10:40 AM35 minutes ago

Estoril's situation

Joãozinho took the fifth yellow card in front of Vizela, and will serve suspension. Besides the left-back, Ricardo Soares will not have available the defender Lucas Áfrico, injured.

10:35 AM40 minutes ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"I make an analogy with the Trás-os-Montes festivities. Here you have to play the drum and, in this sense, the starting eleven was the one that gave me the best guarantees within this party, without being an opera, of playing an accomplished and competent game. We worked hard and, with the individual quality, that's what happened. I was very pleased with the two players who played up front and worked hard, both Danny and Toni. I always choose according to the week of work - Pepê didn't do a training session with the team, he had a problem with his foot, and I choose who gave me guarantees and not by name.

The players who are on the bench need to add something and this is what happened. I chose who I thought could create difficulties for Chaves and I am very happy with their behavior in this sense.

We have to stick to our daily work and our posture since we got here. Always giving the maximum, with daily ambition and dedication to the search for perfection that does not exist. This is our work, honor the purpose for which we enter Olival every day, honor the history of the club, the mentality, and now we look to the next game against Estoril. In May we'll do the math."

10:30 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Rodrigo Conceição, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi; Franco, Eustáquio, Grujic, Pepe; Toni Martinez, Namaso.
10:25 AMan hour ago

Porto situation

Sérgio Conceição still has three casualties for the confrontation. Francisco Meixedo participated in the training in a conditioned integrated way, while João Marcelo, Galeno and Evanilson are in the medical department.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Classification after the last round

10:15 AMan hour ago

Magicians

Without a win in the last five games, Estoril is 15th with 22 points, six more than Marítimo, a team situated in the relegation playoff. The Magicians have a score of 31%.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Dragons

With a 78% success rate, Porto is second, with 54 points. They are eight behind leader Benfica. The Dragons are on a sequence of four wins and one loss.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Porto vs Estoril live this Friday (10), at the Dragon Stadium at 3:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 24th round of the competition.
10:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Porto vs Estoril Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo