Porto vs Estoril: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

How and where to watch the Porto vs Estoril match live?
What time is Porto vs Estoril match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 5:15 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 4:15 pm: No transmission
Brazil 5:15 pm: No transmission
Chile 4:15 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:15 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:15 pm: No transmission
USA 3:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanõl
Spain 9:15 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:15 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 4:15 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:15 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 5:15 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 4:15 pm: No transmission
Speak up, Ricardo Soares!
We arrived and did two training sessions with the team in its entirety. Estoril had played on Monday against Sporting, then two days of recovery, so we had two days to prepare the game. The players showed willingness to change, today we didn't play according to what we wanted. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe that with time to work, we will turn things around. This is not from one day to another, it is not pressing a light bulb and turning it on. This is energy, it's not a soccer team. It takes time.
Suffering a goal on a cartoonish throw like that brings down any team that is in the position we are in. We've been around soccer for a long time and we know it's like that, but our job is internally to solve problems. When we lose, we all lose, we want to be united and even more united."
Probable lineup for Estoril
Estoril's situation
Joãozinho took the fifth yellow card in front of Vizela, and will serve suspension. Besides the left-back, Ricardo Soares will not have available the defender Lucas Áfrico, injured.
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
The players who are on the bench need to add something and this is what happened. I chose who I thought could create difficulties for Chaves and I am very happy with their behavior in this sense.
We have to stick to our daily work and our posture since we got here. Always giving the maximum, with daily ambition and dedication to the search for perfection that does not exist. This is our work, honor the purpose for which we enter Olival every day, honor the history of the club, the mentality, and now we look to the next game against Estoril. In May we'll do the math."
