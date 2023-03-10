Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Blackburn line-up
Tomasson may field the following starting eleven. Blackburn's possible lineup for this matchday 36 may be as follows: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Thomas, Travis, Buckley, Dolan, Szmodics and Gallagher.
Stoke's possible lineup
Alex Neil may field the following starting eleven. Stoke's possible lineup may be as follows: Sarkic, Hoever, Wilmot, Jagielka, Sterling, Pearson, Laurent, Brown, Smallbone, Campbell and Gayle.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers of 10th Match 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 5:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest
Where to watch
The match between Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers can be seen on the Stoke City channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Blackburn Ranking
Blackburn is in the fourth position, in the play-off places for promotion to the Premier League, with 58 points. These positions are very close in terms of points, as the teams in the play-offs have little difference in terms of points, due to the fact that Blackburn is two points behind third, one point behind fifth and three points behind sixth. The English team is two points behind the third placed team. The direct places are nine points behind them. As visitors, they have won six games, three draws and nine defeats in 18 rounds, collecting 21 points out of a possible 54.
Stoke classification
Stoke City is in 16th position with 43 points, twelve points from the promotion play-off places and eleven points from relegation, which is limited by Blackpool, who have 32 points. At home, they have played 17 games, winning five, drawing four and losing eight. In other words, they have collected 19 points out of a possible 51.
Blackburn's last game
Blackburn won in their last game against Sheffield United by a narrow 1-0 scoreline. In the opening minutes of the game the home side took the lead with Pickering's goal in the 5th minute, who took advantage of Dolan's pass to open the scoring. The first half ended with Blackburn momentarily winning 1-0. At the half-hour mark, Dolan hit the woodwork with the ball, a good chance to increase the difference in the score. In the second half, the most dangerous chance came from Szmodics, who also hit the woodwork. In the end, the home team took three important points against a direct rival.
Stoke's last match
Stoke City won at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland by a resounding 1-5. With this victory, the visiting team moves away from the relegation places where they are eleven points behind Blackpool. The first half ended with a 0-1 victory for Stoke with Laurent's goal. The other goals were scored in the second half. Campbell scored a brace before the hour mark. Minutes later, Pritchard pulled one back but it did not do his team much good as they grabbed two more goals before the end of the game. Gayle scored the last two goals of the game.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers this Friday, March 10 at 21:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 36th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.