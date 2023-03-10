Spezia vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spezia vs Inter Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Spezia vs Inter match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Spezia vs Inter of March 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Inter Milan last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Spezia Calcio last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Bartlomiej Dragowski, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitris Nikolaou, Mattia Caldara, Simone Bastoni, Kevin Agudelo, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca, Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola and Daniele Verde.
Inter Milan players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Spezia. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who is returning from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 2 goals and one assist in 13 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 14 goals in 25 games played. He scored his 14th goal last game and could get his 15th on Friday. Finally, the midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister this season with 6 assists in 24 games played and we could see him get his 7th assist against Spezia.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the second position of the general table with 16 games won, 2 tied and 7 lost, getting 50 points . Inter seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions of the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on March 5, 2023, they won 2-0 against Lecce at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus achieved their sixteenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Spezia Calcio Players to Watch
There are three Spezia Calcio players that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker M'Bala Nzola (#18), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 21 games played and he scored two goals in the previous game against Udinese. He will be in charge of leading the offense with his experience and ability on the field. Another player is midfielder Mehdi Bourabia (#6) with 2 assists in 25 games played. He got his second assist in the last game against Atalanta, we could see him get his third assist on Friday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Daniele Verde (#10), he is the second highest scorer with 2 goals in 15 games played and we could see him score on Friday against Inter.
Spezia Calcio in the tournament
Spezia has had a bad start to the season in Serie A, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 25 of the tournament they have a total of 21 points after 4 games won, 9 tied and 12 lost. They are located in the seventeenth position of the general table and if they want to get away from relegation they must win the game. Friday's game will be very difficult as they face one of the best teams in the league and they come to this game highly motivated. Their last game was on March 5, 2023, they drew 0-0 against Hellas Verona at the Alberto Picco and thus achieved their ninth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alberto Picco is located in the city of Spezia, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 10,366 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 7, 1919 (103 years old) and is currently the home of Spezia Calcio in Serie A.