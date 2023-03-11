Puebla vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PMan hour ago

Follow here Puebla vs Chivas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Angelopolis, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Puebla vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, march 10th, 2023.

USA Time: 10:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Chivas: of Friday, march 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

1:05 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

1:05 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

3:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

21:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

00:05 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, march 10th, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.
5:45 PMan hour ago

La Franja makes its home respected

La Franja has dominated Chivas' last visits to the Angelopolis in the playoffs, where Puebla has eliminated the herd on two clear occasions, both in penalty kicks where Antony Silva has been the star in these games, for his great saves.

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Statements from Chivas

For Veljko Paunović it is very good that the fans are excited about the good moment of the red and white team.

- "It is positive that people are excited, nobody relaxes and this team when it is hungry achieves great things, I just want to talk about our next opponent."

- "We are happy that the fans are getting excited, the connection that we started has helped us a lot, so that people get excited, but we will be working and growing with our fans."

5:35 PM2 hours ago

Statements from Puebla

There is no favoritism in La Franja, they only think about Chivas and taking the win, that's what Eduardo Arce and Antony Silva think.

Antony Silva: "It would be special for us to win the second leg of the tournament and for the team to get a better position in the table. This match will make us compete in the positions that Puebla was in the last few tournaments.

Eduardo Arce: "A win against Chivas can generate a lot for the end of the tournament".

- "They are labels, the position in the table gives you that label of favorite, we know what Puebla is like at home, we can compete against anyone, we want to play the best match possible on Friday".

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players

The soul of Guadalajara Víctor Guzmán has scored 5 goals in 681 minutes and received 2 yellow cards in 9 games as captain of the herd. El Pocho is characterized as a fundamental piece in the red and white attack and being the key player in the midfield.

In 5 games, Omar Fernández has returned to the starting lineup with 2 goals in 316 minutes and has made great performances in this last game against Pumas where he was the one who opened the scoring in the match.

Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
5:25 PM2 hours ago

How are Chivas coming?

The Rebaño Sagrado is in third place, Chivas arrives at the Angelopolis as undefeated away team with 5 matches without losing, since matchday 3 which was their last defeat, they have not lost since that game against Toluca, with 3 wins in a row against Pumas, Tigres and Santos. After this game, Guadalajara will have a difficult matchday with two derbies against América and Atlas.
Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
5:20 PM2 hours ago

How does La Franja arrive?

The Pueblota comes into this game with a victory against Pumas by 4 goals to 2, where Ángel Robles shined with a double, they haven't won at home since that game against Cruz Azul where they lost by 3 goals to 1. Their last victory was in match day 6 by 3 goals to 1 against Mazatlán.
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
5:15 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is the home of La Franja, located in Puebla, Mexico. With a capacity for 51,756 spectators. With more than 54 years of existence, opened on October 6, 1968 and remodeled in 2015.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Puebla vs Chivas LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo