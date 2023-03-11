Puebla vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Puebla vs Chivas Live Score
How to watch Puebla vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
23:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
3:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, march 10th, 2023.
|
23:05 hours
|
In Star.
La Franja makes its home respected
Statements from Chivas
- "It is positive that people are excited, nobody relaxes and this team when it is hungry achieves great things, I just want to talk about our next opponent."
- "We are happy that the fans are getting excited, the connection that we started has helped us a lot, so that people get excited, but we will be working and growing with our fans."
Statements from Puebla
Antony Silva: "It would be special for us to win the second leg of the tournament and for the team to get a better position in the table. This match will make us compete in the positions that Puebla was in the last few tournaments.
Eduardo Arce: "A win against Chivas can generate a lot for the end of the tournament".
- "They are labels, the position in the table gives you that label of favorite, we know what Puebla is like at home, we can compete against anyone, we want to play the best match possible on Friday".
Watch out for these players
In 5 games, Omar Fernández has returned to the starting lineup with 2 goals in 316 minutes and has made great performances in this last game against Pumas where he was the one who opened the scoring in the match.