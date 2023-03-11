San Luis vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro of March 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM on Star+.
Chile: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 7:05 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on VIX+.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Peru: 8:05 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Queretaro
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to watch from Queretaro
The next three players are considered key to Queretaro's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Atlé¿etico San Luis. The player Pablo Barrera (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 1 goal in 9 games played, last game he scored a goal against Chivas and we could see him score in Friday's game. The following is the Argentine Jonathan Torres (# 9), he plays in the forward position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Necaxa so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, Gil Alcala (#1), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 25 saves in 7 games played.
Queretaro in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got 3 points that put them in the seventeenth position of the general table and only surpasses Mazatlán. They have 8 points after 1 win, 5 draws and 3 losses. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the remainder of the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 5, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against Toluca in La Corregidora and thus they achieved their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Friday.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost US$25 million.
Players to watch for Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Atlético San Luis and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Querétaro. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 10 games played, last game he scored against América and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Rodrigo Dourado (#13), he plays in the midfielder position and is the highest assister on the team with 1 assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Querétaro, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, Marcelo Barovero (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 40 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they let go of three points that put them in fifteenth position in the general table. After 2 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, they have 9 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 4, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 loss against León at the Estadio León and thus they got their fifth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.