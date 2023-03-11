Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Bundesliga Match
Photo: BVB

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, march 11, 2023.

USA Time: 12:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN+

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund: match for the in Bundesliga Match?

This is the start time of the game Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund: of Saturday, March 11, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, march 11, 2023

14:30 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, march 11, 2023

13:40 hours

In Star +.

Brazil

Saturday, march 11, 2023

14:30 hours

No transmission.

Chile

Saturday, march 11, 2023

14:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, march 11, 2023

12:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, march 11, 2023

12:30 hours

In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, march 11, 2023

18:30 hours

In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Saturday, march 11, 2023

12:30 hours

In Sportsnet World.

USA

Saturday, march 11, 2023

11:30 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, march 11, 2023

12:30 hours

In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, march 11, 2023

13:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, march 11, 2023

12:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, march 11, 2023

14:30 hours

In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, march 11, 2023

13:30 hours

In Star +.
7:45 AMan hour ago

History

Since 2011 in Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund clashes. The miners have won in 5 games, 10 matches won have the yellow and black team.

Schalke 04 0-1 Borussia Dortmund | September 17, 2022

Schalke 04 0-4 Borussia Dortmund : February 20, 2021

Schalke 04 0-3 Borussia Dortmund | October 24, 2020

Schalke 04 0-4 Borussia Dortmund | 16 May 2020

Schalke 04 0-0 Borussia Dortmund | October 26, 2019

 

7:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these players

Marco Reus in 15 games has 4 goals and 4 assists in the Bundesliga. The German captain is a fundamental piece for his team. Marius Bülter is the player to follow with 23 games, he has 5 goals and 4 yellow cards.

7:35 AMan hour ago

How do Borussia Dortmund fare?

The Black-and-Whites are coming from a big defeat in the Tournament of Champions, where they lost to Chelsea by 2 goals to 1. They could have equalized in the final minutes, but Jude Bellingham missed a great chance. In the Budesliga they are second with 49 points, tied with Bayern, their last victory was against Leipzig, behind them are Union Berlin and Leipzig. They have not lost in local competitions since last year against Monchengladbach.

One player they will miss is Julian Brandt who was injured in the game against Chelsea.

Photo: BVB
Photo: BVB
7:30 AMan hour ago

How are Schalke 04 coming along?

The Miners come from a great triumph that starts them to add up and to be far from relegation with 19 points, where the dividing line is one point from Hertha Berlin that has 20 points. The royal blue team comes from 6 consecutive games without losing, with 2 wins and 4 draws to 0. But their last game they lost was against Leipzig by 6 goals to 1. Their streak is 4 wins, 7 draws and 12 defeats. With 10 games in hand one can see a probability that they can be saved from this sporting catastrophe.
Photo: Schalke 04
Photo: Schalke 04
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Bundesliga Match Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo