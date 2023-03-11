Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score
How to watch Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund: match for the in Bundesliga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
13:40 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
No transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In Sportsnet World.
|
USA
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star +.
History
Schalke 04 0-1 Borussia Dortmund | September 17, 2022
Schalke 04 0-4 Borussia Dortmund : February 20, 2021
Schalke 04 0-3 Borussia Dortmund | October 24, 2020
Schalke 04 0-4 Borussia Dortmund | 16 May 2020
Schalke 04 0-0 Borussia Dortmund | October 26, 2019
Watch out for these players
How do Borussia Dortmund fare?
One player they will miss is Julian Brandt who was injured in the game against Chelsea.