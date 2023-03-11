Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
What time is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
March 11,2023
|
10:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
March 11,2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
March 11,2023
|
10:00 AM
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
March 11,2023
|
12:00 AM
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
March 11,2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
March 11,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
March 11,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
March 11,2023
|
16:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
March 11,2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
March 11,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Background:
About the Stadium
It is currently the home of Tottenham, a club that plays its home matches in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League.
The stadium was officially inaugurated on April 3, 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace corresponding to the thirty-first round of the Premier League. Son Heung-min, Spurs player, scored the first official goal in the history of the venue at minute 55' and then Christian Eriksen at 80' to seal the match 2-0 in favor of Spurs.