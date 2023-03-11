Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest match.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest of 7th March in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

March 11,2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

March 11,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

March 11,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

March 11,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

March 11,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

March 11,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

March 11,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

March 11,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

March 11,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

March 11,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be English striker and national team selection; Harry Kane. The current Tottenham center forward has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season, because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so it will be important to get the victory.
5:45 AM2 hours ago

Tottenham's final lineup:

F. Forster; C. Romero, E. Dier, C. Lenglet; Emerson, O. Skipp, P. Hojbjerg, B. Davies; D. Kuluevski, Richarlison; Harry Kane.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season. Without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Nottingham Forest line-up:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have met on a total of 122 occasions (56 wins for Tottenham, 30 draws, 36 wins for the Tricky Trees) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Tottenham have the advantage with 201 goals scored, while Nottingham Forest have scored only 160 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the current season where Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Cuty Ground.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of London and has a capacity to accommodate more than 62,000 spectators, making it the third largest stadium in the Premier League.

It is currently the home of Tottenham, a club that plays its home matches in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League.

The stadium was officially inaugurated on April 3, 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace corresponding to the thirty-first round of the Premier League. Son Heung-min, Spurs player, scored the first official goal in the history of the venue at minute 55' and then Christian Eriksen at 80' to seal the match 2-0 in favor of Spurs.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

Big Six is paramount

On the other hand, Tottenham are 0 allowed to make any mistakes in their remaining games of the season as they are fighting on a very thin line between positioning themselves within the Big Six or moving away from the top of the overall table.  Spurs have struggled mightily so far this season, however, they have managed to pick up points in the last few games to keep their hopes of staying in the European qualification places alive.  
5:15 AM2 hours ago

The mission: to stay clear of relegation

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they found themselves in the last positions of the overall table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting for not being relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, the Trickie Trees will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and secure their stay at the end of the campaign.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Tottenham Spurs host Nottingham Forest at home to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand the Trickie Trees are already recovering the desired path in the season and are gradually moving away from the red zone places in the Premier League, so a victory would help them to reach their goal faster, on the other hand, Spurs are still fighting to be in the Big Six of the Premier League and stay with a place in European competitions at the end of the season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams because those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo