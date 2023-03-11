Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: #Vamos
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Enrico!
Mergim Berisha and Elvis Rexhbecaj are back. Reece Oxford is out due to illness, we also have to see Felix Uduokhai and Freddy Jensen.
I think we have a very good balance between experienced players and young players and also players who are now in their 20s. We just need a top performance and age doesn't matter.
It's a positive situation where we are happy to have created it. Everyone knows that we have to win a few more games to stay safe in the standings. And this is the total focus. We are fielding the best possible team against Bayern. The fittest team and they play.
Probable lineup for Augsburg
Augsburg's situation
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
We had problems with the way Augsburg (in the first round) played both in the Cup and in the first leg. We have developed an idea of how we can do it. I think we are well prepared.
He (Mazraoui) is back in the team, he makes a good impression. I am confident that he is back to 100 percent. I'm confident that he will show the good things in the game again soon.
From now on, Cancelo has the chance to play from the start. He always had a good reaction. One training session was not so good, but afterwards we had a very good conversation. The conversation was very open, it did him a lot of good. He is happy in the field again.
We had a good conversation, he (Gnabry) played well and scored a nice goal. It is important that you approach it well. It was very good, he scored a goal and otherwise left a good impression."
