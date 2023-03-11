Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM43 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

- This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Augsburg of 11th March 2023 in several countries: Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star + Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star + Brazil 4 pm: Onefootball Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star + Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star + Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star + USA 3 pm ET: ESPN+ Spain 8 pm: Movistar+ Mexico 2 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star + Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star + Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star + Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Augsburg of 11th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am:  ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

4:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Enrico!

"We played very well in both games and have recently won all of our home games. That gives us a good feeling. Very special to face the best team in Germany. We need an extraordinary day and Bayern not so good. So we have a chance. The important thing is: We need intensity, courage and effectiveness in front of goal and we have to be very patient.

Mergim Berisha and Elvis Rexhbecaj are back. Reece Oxford is out due to illness, we also have to see Felix Uduokhai and Freddy Jensen.

I think we have a very good balance between experienced players and young players and also players who are now in their 20s. We just need a top performance and age doesn't matter.

It's a positive situation where we are happy to have created it. Everyone knows that we have to win a few more games to stay safe in the standings. And this is the total focus. We are fielding the best possible team against Bayern. The fittest team and they play.

4:45 AMan hour ago
Photo: Augsburg
Photo: Augsburg
4:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Augsburg

Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Bauer, Pedersen; Maier, Engels, Dorsch, Demirovic; Beljo, Berisha.
4:35 AMan hour ago

Augsburg's situation

Hahn, with a knee injury, Jensen, with a foot injury, Uduokhai, with a thigh injury, Strobl, cruciate ligament, and Oxford, ill, are Enrico Maassen's casualties.
4:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"Choupo-Moting is out, he has back problems, he will not be on the roster. Some players have indicated fatigue: DeLigt, Müller, Coman, and Goretzka. Tomorrow we will decide who can start. We will have to make some changes because not everyone is 100%.

We had problems with the way Augsburg (in the first round) played both in the Cup and in the first leg. We have developed an idea of how we can do it. I think we are well prepared. 

He (Mazraoui) is back in the team, he makes a good impression. I am confident that he is back to 100 percent. I'm confident that he will show the good things in the game again soon. 

From now on, Cancelo has the chance to play from the start. He always had a good reaction. One training session was not so good, but afterwards we had a very good conversation. The conversation was very open, it did him a lot of good. He is happy in the field again.

We had a good conversation, he (Gnabry) played well and scored a nice goal. It is important that you approach it well. It was very good, he scored a goal and otherwise left a good impression."

4:25 AMan hour ago
Photo: Bayern Munich
Photo: Bayern Munich
4:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Cancelo;  Müller, Sané; Mané.
4:15 AMan hour ago

Bayern's situation

Julian Nagelsmann will be without Choupo-Moting with back pain, Lucas Hernández with a knee injury, and Neuer with a broken leg.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Fuggerstädter

Augsburg are 13th in the competition with a score of 27 points. The Fuggerstädter has accumulated three wins and two losses in the last five games.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Bavarians

Bayern Munich are coming off a Champions League quarterfinal win over PSG and two straight wins in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians lead the standings with 49 points, the same as Borussia Dortmund, and 71%.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg live this Saturday (11), at the Allianz Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 24th round of the competition.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Bayern de Munique vs Augsburg Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo