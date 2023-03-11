Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay remain in the medical department.
The Reds crashed out early in the League Cup and the FA Cup. In the Premier League, title contention is unfeasible. The success against United, however, managed to take Liverpool to 42 points (12 wins, six draws, seven losses). It took them to fifth place in the league table. Last place in the region that grants the right to compete in international competitions next season. It has a point more than Newcastle, sixth, first team outside the elite group, which, however, had a game less.
On the other three occasions, it left the field empty-handed. On Saturday, March 4, they suffered their third defeat in the second month of the year against Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders, after having opened a two-goal lead. In the final phase, at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners started a reaction that ended in a 3-2 victory, with the winning goal being scored in the last kick of the match.
Homeowners Bournemouth suffered a heavy defeat in the last round. The team led 2-0 against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but suffered a comeback and lost 3-2. Last place in the Premier League with 21 points, the Cherries meet Liverpool for the first time after the first round of the season, 9-0 at Anfield, the highest score in the history of the competition.
Liverpool, on the other hand, arrive in an excellent moment. Last weekend, the Reds thrashed rivals Manchester United 7-0 and are in a great phase. They have won four of their last five games without conceding a single goal. The season for Jürgen Klopp's men seemed to be lost, but the team has been showing recovery power and is fighting for a place in the next Champions League.
Liverpool are overwhelming favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The match is on for Bournemouth vs. Liverpool at 7:30am (ET), at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.
Premier League Round 27
Date: 11 March 2023
Time: 07:30 am ET
Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: Star+.