Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on TV and in real time?

Premier League Round 27

Date: 11 March 2023

Time: 07:30 am ET

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Bournemouth-Liverpool match will start at 09:30 (local time), at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, in the 27th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Probable Bournemouth:

Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Traore; Solanke.
DISFALLS:

Bournemouth: Matias Viña, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas are in the medical department.

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay remain in the medical department.

9 TO 0

Homeowners, Bournemouth suffered a heavy defeat in the last round. The team opened 2-0 on leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but suffered the turnaround and lost by 3-2. Last place in the Premier League with 21 points, the Cherries meet Liverpool for the first time after the first round of the season, 9-0 at Anfield, the highest score in the history of the competition.

LIVERPOOL:

Liverpool on Sunday, March 5, established the biggest score in the more than century-old history of the derby with Manchester United, its biggest rival. At Anfield Road, they scored 7-0. Until then, the record was 7-1 in 1895. It was, without any doubt, the highlight of the 2022/2023 season, which has been marked mostly by failures.

The Reds crashed out early in the League Cup and the FA Cup. In the Premier League, title contention is unfeasible. The success against United, however, managed to take Liverpool to 42 points (12 wins, six draws, seven losses). It took them to fifth place in the league table. Last place in the region that grants the right to compete in international competitions next season. It has a point more than Newcastle, sixth, first team outside the elite group, which, however, had a game less.

Foto: Liverpool

 

BOURNEMOUTH:

Bournemouth's reinforcements package presented in the winter transfer window has not delivered the expected return. In the five matches played since February, when the period for new signings was closed, the team scored only twice. It has reaped a win and a draw.

On the other three occasions, it left the field empty-handed. On Saturday, March 4, they suffered their third defeat in the second month of the year against Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders, after having opened a two-goal lead. In the final phase, at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners started a reaction that ended in a 3-2 victory, with the winning goal being scored in the last kick of the match.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bournemouth and Liverpool is in the 27th round of the Premier League.

Homeowners Bournemouth suffered a heavy defeat in the last round. The team led 2-0 against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but suffered a comeback and lost 3-2. Last place in the Premier League with 21 points, the Cherries meet Liverpool for the first time after the first round of the season, 9-0 at Anfield, the highest score in the history of the competition.

Liverpool, on the other hand, arrive in an excellent moment. Last weekend, the Reds thrashed rivals Manchester United 7-0 and are in a great phase. They have won four of their last five games without conceding a single goal. The season for Jürgen Klopp's men seemed to be lost, but the team has been showing recovery power and is fighting for a place in the next Champions League.
Liverpool are overwhelming favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The match is on for Bournemouth vs. Liverpool at 7:30am (ET), at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match and a classic between two teams in England: on one side the mighty Liverpool, and that lives a great phase in the English Championship, being fifth in the tournament, with three points behind Tottenham, first in the list of qualified for the next Champions League. The Reds have been in good form without losing any of their last five games. Bournemouth, on the other hand, is living the opposite moment, being at the bottom of the tournament, but still dreaming of the possibility of escaping relegation and playing in the Premier League next season. Both teams face each other in the 27th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 5th place and the bottom of the English Championship takes place at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, at 7:30am (ET). Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
