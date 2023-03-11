Everton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Where and how to watch the Everton-Brentford match on TV and in real time?

Everton-Brentford
Premier League Round 27

Date: March 11, 2023

Time: 10 am (ET)

Venue: Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Everton vs Brentford match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Everton-Brentford match will start at 12 pm (EST), at Goodinson Park Stadium in Liverpool, England, in the 27th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Brentford:

David Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Ben Mee e Rico Henry; Norgaard, Jensen e Janelt; Mbeumo e Toney
Probable Everton:

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski e Godfrey; Iwobi, Gana Gueye, Onana, Doucouré e McNeil; Demarai Gray
Good form from Brentford:

After the World Cup break, Brentford have only lost once in their 10 matches - they lost to West Ham at the beginning of January - with five wins and four draws. They are 9th in the table and can jump to 7th if they win, overtaking Fulham and Brighton. In this case, it would be one point behind Liverpool, which is 5th and occupies the position that gives a place for the UEFA Europa League.
Sean Dyche:

"You can never guarantee any score, the only concern with the score is how you are managing the game. What I do know is the relentless mentality I want from the players and we've been talking about that with them." - that was the line from Sean Dyche, Everton's coach, in a press conference ahead of the clash. Dyche was chosen by the board to try to save the club from relegation after Frank Lampard's dismissal. The Englishman gave a great start by beating leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his debut, but already faces a sequence of two defeats and a draw in charge of the team.
BRENTFORD:

Brentford have now completed a dozen games without suffering a single defeat in the Premier League. They achieved this by beating Fulham 3-2 on Monday, March 6. The streak began on October 29. It has reaped six wins and six draws along the way, which has put them in a position to dream of a place in international competition for the first time.

In the confrontation with Fulham, which shares the same goal, Brentford spent much less time with the ball under their control (36%), but had objectivity in the creation of opportunities to finish. They created more chances to shoot (14 to 9) and also showed superiority in the rate of shots on target (6 to 5).

EVERTON:

In the previous round, Everton faced a direct opponent in the fight against relegation. At the City Ground, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest. The score was compatible with the balance of the match. The hosts had more time with the ball in their hands (57%), however, the number of chances created to shoot was the same. Ten for each side.

Nottingham had a slight superiority in the right shots rate (4 to 3). However, Everton took the lead with Gray's penalty after ten minutes. The home side responded in the 19th minute through Johnson. The Liverpool team scored again in the 29th minute. Doucoure scored after an assist from Keane.

Foto: Everton

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Everton and Brentford is in the 27th round of the Premier League.

The Toffees, playing at home, haven't won for three games and need all three points to continue in the fight for staying in the English top flight. A win could mean the exit from the zone, depending on the results of Leeds, Leicester and West Ham. Brentford, on the other hand, want a win to keep dreaming of a place in European competitions. The team is only four points behind Liverpool, fifth in the table.

Brentford are big favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Everton-Brentford at 10 am (ET), at Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Everton vs Brentford live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match and a derby between two teams from England: on one side Everton, and that lives a terrible phase in the English Championship, being the current 18th place of the tournament. The Liverpool Blues are first in the relegation zone, but have the same number of points as Leeds (22), which is the first team out of the Z-3. On the other hand, Brentford is in the opposite situation, being 9th and still dreaming about the possibility of getting a spot in the Europa League next season. Both teams face each other in the 27th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 9th and 18th places in the English Premier League takes place at Goodinson Park in Liverpool, England, at 10 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
