Everton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

When is the Everton vs Brentford match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Brentford:
Probable Everton:
Good form from Brentford:
Sean Dyche:
BRENTFORD:
In the confrontation with Fulham, which shares the same goal, Brentford spent much less time with the ball under their control (36%), but had objectivity in the creation of opportunities to finish. They created more chances to shoot (14 to 9) and also showed superiority in the rate of shots on target (6 to 5).
EVERTON:
Nottingham had a slight superiority in the right shots rate (4 to 3). However, Everton took the lead with Gray's penalty after ten minutes. The home side responded in the 19th minute through Johnson. The Liverpool team scored again in the 29th minute. Doucoure scored after an assist from Keane.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Toffees, playing at home, haven't won for three games and need all three points to continue in the fight for staying in the English top flight. A win could mean the exit from the zone, depending on the results of Leeds, Leicester and West Ham. Brentford, on the other hand, want a win to keep dreaming of a place in European competitions. The team is only four points behind Liverpool, fifth in the table.
Brentford are big favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Everton-Brentford at 10 am (ET), at Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Premier League Round 27
Date: March 11, 2023
Time: 10 am (ET)
Venue: Goodinson Park Stadium, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+.