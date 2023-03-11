Bologna vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A
Where and how to watch Bologna vs Lazio on TV and in real time?

Bologna vs Lazio
Serie A - Round 26

Date: March 11, 2023

Time: 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Bologna vs Lazio match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Bologna vs. Lazio match will kick off at 2:45 pm (ET), being played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, in the 26th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Lazio:

Ivan Provedel, Hysaj, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Matias Vecino, Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Pedro Rodriguez e Felipe Anderson.
Probable Bologna:

Skorupski, Cambiaso, Jhon Lucumí, Adama Soumaoro, Stefan Posch, Gary Medel, Jerdy Schouten, Kyriakopoulos, Lewis Ferguson, Aebischer e Joshua Zirkzee.
Retrospect:

In the last 22 meetings with Bologna FC playing at home, Bologna FC has won 9 times, there have been 4 draws and Lazio Rome has won 9 times. The goal difference is 30-27 in favor of Bologna FC.

During the last 46 matches, Bologna FC has won 11 times, there have been 10 draws and Lazio Rome has won 25 times. The goal difference is 73-50 in favor of Lazio Rome.

PREVIOUS GAMES:

As well as being 8th with 35 points, Bologna is trying to catch up with the teams that occupy a place in European competition. However, they were defeated by Torino 1-0, after beating Inter Milan by the same score. Earlier, it had beaten Sampdoria away from home by 2-1.

On the other hand, Lazio occupies the 3rd place with 48 points, and is trying to secure itself within the G4 to go to the Champions League again. On the other hand, it comes from a 2-1 defeat at home to AZ in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. Before that, they beat leaders Napoli 1-0 away and beat Sampdoria by the same score.

LAZIO:

Without striker Ciro Immobile, its leading scorer and main player, who suffered a muscle injury, Lazio was defeated 2-1 by AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in the first round of the round of 16 of the European Conference League. At the Olimpic Stadium, the Dutch scored after 18 minutes of the first half through Pedro, who received an assist from Zaccagni.

The Dutch reaction, however, began just before the break. In the 45th minute, Pavlidis restored the equalizer. In the final phase, in the 17th minute, Kerkez completed the turnaround. Lazio will have the opportunity to reverse the scenario on Thursday, March 16, on opposing soil. Saturday's match is their last chance to find a formula to do so.

Foto: Lazio

 

BOLOGNA:

After two straight wins and four triumphs in five rounds, Bologna could not resist Torino. On Monday, March 6, they were defeated 1-0. The score was compatible with the superiority of the team from Turin in the match. The home team had control of the ball for 43% of the time, creating 12 shooting opportunities. Five of them were on target.

The goal that defined the duel was scored by Karamoh at 22 minutes of the first half. Bologna tried hard to react. They were able to create 11 chances for finishing. However, they lacked quality. Half a dozen of them were blocked by Torino's defensive system. Four had the wrong address. Goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had to intervene only once to prevent his net from being hit.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bologna and Lazio is in the 26th round of the Serie A.

Playing at home, Bologna usually plays with an initial 4-2-3-1 tactical system. Thus, Thiago Motta's team has a great capacity to dominate the game, but knows that it will not have an easy time in this match. The offensive sector specializes in creating good scoring chances using the flanks and crosses, and knows how to build counterattacking opportunities. The defensive sector has a weak point that should be exploited by their opponent: defending against individual plays from skillful players.

On the other hand, Lazio usually plays with an offensive 4-3-3 starting tactical system. Thus, coach Maurizio Sarri's team will fight for control of possession and the third third of the field. The creative sector will have to exploit their opponent's main defensive weaknesses with the use of infiltrations between the lines and deep passes, mainly from the sides of the field.

Lazio is favored, even though they are playing away from home. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 pm ET, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy.

Welcome and welcome to the Bologna vs Lazio live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's match time between two teams from Italy: on one side Lazio, who are third fourth in the Serie A, and fighting for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. On the other, Bologna, in 8th place, which is seven points behind Atalanta, first in the table for next season's European competitions. Both teams face each other in the 26th round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 3rd and 8th places takes place in the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy, at 2:45 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
