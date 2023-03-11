Bologna vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bologna vs Lazio on TV and in real time?
When is the Bologna vs Lazio match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Lazio:
Probable Bologna:
Retrospect:
During the last 46 matches, Bologna FC has won 11 times, there have been 10 draws and Lazio Rome has won 25 times. The goal difference is 73-50 in favor of Lazio Rome.
PREVIOUS GAMES:
On the other hand, Lazio occupies the 3rd place with 48 points, and is trying to secure itself within the G4 to go to the Champions League again. On the other hand, it comes from a 2-1 defeat at home to AZ in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. Before that, they beat leaders Napoli 1-0 away and beat Sampdoria by the same score.
LAZIO:
The Dutch reaction, however, began just before the break. In the 45th minute, Pavlidis restored the equalizer. In the final phase, in the 17th minute, Kerkez completed the turnaround. Lazio will have the opportunity to reverse the scenario on Thursday, March 16, on opposing soil. Saturday's match is their last chance to find a formula to do so.
BOLOGNA:
The goal that defined the duel was scored by Karamoh at 22 minutes of the first half. Bologna tried hard to react. They were able to create 11 chances for finishing. However, they lacked quality. Half a dozen of them were blocked by Torino's defensive system. Four had the wrong address. Goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had to intervene only once to prevent his net from being hit.
TIME AND PLACE!
Playing at home, Bologna usually plays with an initial 4-2-3-1 tactical system. Thus, Thiago Motta's team has a great capacity to dominate the game, but knows that it will not have an easy time in this match. The offensive sector specializes in creating good scoring chances using the flanks and crosses, and knows how to build counterattacking opportunities. The defensive sector has a weak point that should be exploited by their opponent: defending against individual plays from skillful players.
On the other hand, Lazio usually plays with an offensive 4-3-3 starting tactical system. Thus, coach Maurizio Sarri's team will fight for control of possession and the third third of the field. The creative sector will have to exploit their opponent's main defensive weaknesses with the use of infiltrations between the lines and deep passes, mainly from the sides of the field.
Lazio is favored, even though they are playing away from home. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 pm ET, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy.
Serie A - Round 26
Date: March 11, 2023
Time: 2:45 pm ET
Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.