Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

Stay with us to follow Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live corresponding to Date 27 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Selhurst Park Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 3 assists in 3 games played.
How does the City arrive?
Manchester City comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in the second season 2 points behind Arsenal with 7 units, after 2 wins and 1 draw . City started the season with a pair of wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, most recently having to come from behind to overcome Newcastle. Those led by Guardiola arrive this season with new additions, with Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gómez being the most prominent. Undoubtedly, City is one of the candidates to repeat the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Sevilla, Borussia in the Group Phase Dortmund and Copenhagen.
Willfried Zaha, a must see player!
The Crystal Palace winger is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the top promises within the Ivory Coast team and his team. During last season he played 37 games, where he contributed 15 goals and 2 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Crystal Palace get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Zaha will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and be one of the figures of the Ivory Coast facing the 2026 World Cup. At the moment, he has 3 goals in 3 games played.
How does the Crystal Palace get here?
The Eagles start the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket positions for international tournaments. The English are located as part of the mid-table teams of the Premier and will seek to steal a place in UEFA tournaments and go as far as possible in all its competitions. Crystal Palace participates in the Premier, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Jeffrey Schlupp, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Crystal Palace ended their summer preparation in a positive way and this will be the first important match of the season, this because Arsenal is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where's the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Premier League 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match, corresponding to Date 27 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, at 11:30 a.m. sharp.