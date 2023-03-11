Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town?
Player to watch from Luton: Carlton Morris
The 27 year old English striker is also having a really good season, and he is also the player that has contributed in the most goals, 14 goals and 5 assists. It will be a big rivalry between both strikers. ¿Who will come on top tomorrow?
Player to watch from Sheffield: Ilman Ndiaye
The 23-year-old Senegalese striker is having a spectacular season for the blades, so much so that he is the player who contributes the most goals on his team. he has 11 goals and 7 assists. He doesn't score in every game, because Sheffield isn't a team that scores many goals, but when he has chances he makes the best of them. Will he score tomorrow?
Argentina 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 PM
Last XI from Luton Town
Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Amarili Bell; Cody Drameh, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Alfie Doughty; Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo
Last XI from Sheffield United
Wes Fodderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham; Max Lowe, James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle; Oliver McBurnie, Ilman Ndiaye.
Luton town also come from a close victory!
The hatters are having a really good season. They are becoming a well known team in the Championship for the consistency. Right now they are in 5th place, with 15 wins, 12 draws and 8 wins. Last match day they barely won against Swansea 1-0. Will they win tomorrow against Sheffield?
Sheffield United come from a close victory!
The Blades are having a really good season, they are now in 2nd place, with 67 points, 20 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. Last matchday they played Reading away, and they barely won. Sheffield was struggling to score, but in the 60th minute they scored the only goal to win the match. Will the Blades pick up another victory tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
Bramall Lane located in Sheffield, England will be the ground that will host the match between two teams that are looking to get promoted to the Premier League. This stadium has space for 32,050 fans.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
The meeting will take place at Bramall Lane at 9:00 am