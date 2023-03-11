Napoli vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Napoli vs Atalanta Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Atalanta Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Napoli vs Atalanta match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Atalanta of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Atalanta last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Juan Musso, José Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Tolói, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Rasmus Höjlund, Jeremie Boga and Ademola Lookman.
Napoli last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Atalanta Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atalanta's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Napoli. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 12 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Jeremie Boga (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 15 games played. He had his fifth assist last game and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, forward Rasmus Höjlund (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 6 goals in 21 games played and we could see him get his seventh goal against Napoli.
Atalanta in the tournament
The Atalanta soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the sixth position of the general table with 12 games won, 6 tied and 7 lost, getting 42 points. . The game on Sunday will be very difficult as Napoli is a good team and they will play away. Their last game was on March 4, 2023, they drew 0-0 against Udinese at the Gewiss Stadium and thus achieved their seventh draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli Players to Watch
There are three Napoli players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Victor Osimhen (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 19 goals in 21 games played and he scored in the last game against Empoli. Another player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 22 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 9 assists in 21 games. He has also managed to score 10 goals so we could see him score on Saturday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Hirving Lozano (#11), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 24 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he is on the field.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the first position of the general table with 21 games won, 2 tied and 2 lost, getting 65 points . Napoli seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and protect their leadership to be the tournament champions. Their last match was on March 3, 2023, ending in a 1-0 loss against Lazio at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli in Serie A and underwent a remodeling in 1990.