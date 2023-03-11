Atlas vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Atlas vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Leon of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM.
Chile: 7:00 PM.
Colombia: 5:00 PM.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on VIX+.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM.
Leon last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jaine Barreiro, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Lucas Romero, Yairo Moreno, Iván Moreno, Víctor Dávila and Lucas Di Yorio.
Atlas last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Jesús Gómez, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Ángel Márquez, Brian Lozano, Jonathan Herrera, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.
Leon Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Leon's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Atlas. The player Víctor Dávila (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the second highest scorer of the season with 2 goals in 9 games played, last game he scored a goal against Querétaro and we could see him score in Saturday's game. Next up is the Mexican Iván Moreno (#3), he plays in the midfielder position, in the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Atlas so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota (#30), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 22 saves in 9 games.
Leon in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got 3 points that put them in seventh position in the general table and are only surpassed by Pachuca, Monterrey, Guadalajara, América, Toluca and Tigres. They have 15 points after 4 games won, 3 tied and 2 lost. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 4, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory for León against San Luis at the Estadio León and in this way they achieved their fourth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Saturday.
Atlas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against León. The player Julián Quiñones (#33) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 4 goals in 10 games played, last game he scored a goal against León and we could see him score another goal in Saturday's game. Next up is player Jonathan Herrera (#7), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. He has made 22 saves in 10 games played and it is very important for his team to not concede goals.
Atlas in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got a point that put them in fifteenth position in the general table. After 1 game won, 6 tied and 3 lost they have 9 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 3, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium and in this way they achieved their sixth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is located in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. It will host this match, it has a capacity of 56,713 spectators and is the home of Atlas FC. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960 and cost 68 million Mexican pesos.