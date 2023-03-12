Sevilla vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sevilla vs Almeria match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Almeria of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Sevilla vs Almeria
Although the Sevillian side has the advantage with 4 wins in the last five matches, in this campaign they already met and Almeria managed to keep the 3 points at home.
Almeria 2-1 Sevilla, season 2022 LaLiga
Almeria 0-1 Sevilla, 2021 Copa del Rey season
Sevilla 2-1 Sevilla, 2015 LaLiga season
Almeria 0-2 Sevilla, 2015 LaLiga season
Almeria 1-3 Sevilla, 2014 LaLiga season
Key Player Almeria
Léo Baptistão is a player who usually has a love affair with the goal and has been fine on several occasions this season, which is why the more opportunities he can be given to exploit with his speed, he could be the key for the visitors this Sunday.
Key player Sevilla
Youssef En-Nesyri is the most unbalanced player in the final area and they will have to supply him with balls in the three quarters of the field so that, with his good technique, he can cause the imbalance on the way to victory.
Last lineup Almeria
13 Fernando Martínez, 22 Srjdan Babic, 19 Rodrigo Ely, 15 Sergio Akieme, 21 Juan Brandáriz, 5 Lucas Robertone, 6 César De la Hoz, 10 Adrián Embarba, 12 Léo Baptistão, 9 El Bilal Toure, 16 Luis Suárez.
Last lineup Sevilla
13 Yassine Bounou, 6 Nemanja Gudelj, 14 Tanguy Nianzou, 19 Marcos Acuña, 2 Gonzalo Montiel, 8 Joan Jordán, 18 Pape Gueye, 10 Ivan Rakitic, 15 Youssef En-Nesyri, 5 Lucas Ocampos, 7 Suso.
Almeria: defensive order
Although a fortnight ago they made a splash by beating Barcelona by the minimum difference, Almeria went back to the "old ways" by losing against Villarreal at home, so now that they will play away again they need to prioritize the defensive sector and, from there, get some unity in a direct game for salvation.
Sevilla: turning the page
With the urgent mission of taking points to move away from the relegation zone, Sevilla will have to turn the page after suffering a painful defeat last week at the hands of Atletico Madrid and focus on imposing conditions at home, as the historic Spanish club is at risk of relegation to the Second Division if it does not step on the accelerator.
The Kick-off
The Sevilla vs Almeria match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
