Sevilla vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Almeria match for the LaLiga 2023.
What time is Sevilla vs Almeria match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Almeria of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Sevilla vs Almeria

Although the Sevillian side has the advantage with 4 wins in the last five matches, in this campaign they already met and Almeria managed to keep the 3 points at home.

Almeria 2-1 Sevilla, season 2022 LaLiga

Almeria 0-1 Sevilla, 2021 Copa del Rey season

Sevilla 2-1 Sevilla, 2015 LaLiga season

Almeria 0-2 Sevilla, 2015 LaLiga season

Almeria 1-3 Sevilla, 2014 LaLiga season

Key Player Almeria

Léo Baptistão is a player who usually has a love affair with the goal and has been fine on several occasions this season, which is why the more opportunities he can be given to exploit with his speed, he could be the key for the visitors this Sunday.
Foto: getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Key player Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri is the most unbalanced player in the final area and they will have to supply him with balls in the three quarters of the field so that, with his good technique, he can cause the imbalance on the way to victory.
Last lineup Almeria

13 Fernando Martínez, 22 Srjdan Babic, 19 Rodrigo Ely, 15 Sergio Akieme, 21 Juan Brandáriz, 5 Lucas Robertone, 6 César De la Hoz, 10 Adrián Embarba, 12 Léo Baptistão, 9 El Bilal Toure, 16 Luis Suárez.
Last lineup Sevilla

13 Yassine Bounou, 6 Nemanja Gudelj, 14 Tanguy Nianzou, 19 Marcos Acuña, 2 Gonzalo Montiel, 8 Joan Jordán, 18 Pape Gueye, 10 Ivan Rakitic, 15 Youssef En-Nesyri, 5 Lucas Ocampos, 7 Suso.
Almeria: defensive order

Although a fortnight ago they made a splash by beating Barcelona by the minimum difference, Almeria went back to the "old ways" by losing against Villarreal at home, so now that they will play away again they need to prioritize the defensive sector and, from there, get some unity in a direct game for salvation.
Sevilla: turning the page

With the urgent mission of taking points to move away from the relegation zone, Sevilla will have to turn the page after suffering a painful defeat last week at the hands of Atletico Madrid and focus on imposing conditions at home, as the historic Spanish club is at risk of relegation to the Second Division if it does not step on the accelerator.
The Kick-off

The Sevilla vs Almeria match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
