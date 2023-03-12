Newcastle United vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Premier League 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Newcastle United vs Wolves Live Score in Final Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle United vs Wolves match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Newcastle United vs Wolves match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle United vs Wolves of March 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Parmaount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Newcastle United vs Wolves

The record between these two clubs has been very even in the last five games, with one win each side and three draws.

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United, 2022 Premier League season

Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves, 2022 Premier League season

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle United, 2021 Premier League season

Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves, season 2021 Premier League

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United, 2020 Premier League season

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Wolves

He is still not at the level he has shown, but it seems that Raúl Jiménez is gradually gaining confidence and proof of this was the assist he gave last Saturday for the only goal in the win against Spurs.
Foto: Sportin News
Image: Sporting News
6:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player Newcastle United

Since he played in the MLS he showed signs of his talent and in the Premier League he has been able to replicate it in some games, so for this duel the South American Miguel Almiron will be the player to watch for the Hurricanes.
6:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Wolves

1 José Sá, 23 Max Kilman, 15 Craig Dawson, 19 Jonny, 22 Nélson Semedo, 27 Matheus Nunes, 5 Mario Lemina, 8 Rúben Neves, 29 Diego Costa, 7 Pedro Neto, 21 Pablo Sarabia.
6:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Newcastle United

22 Nick Pope, 4 Sven Botman, 6 Jamaal Lascelles, 33 Dan Burn, 2 Kieran Trippier, 39 Bruno Guimarães, 7 Joelinton, 36 Sean Longstaff, 9 Callum Wilson, 8 Anthony Gordon, 24 Miguel Almirón.
6:25 AM3 hours ago

Wolves: stay clear of relegation zone

The arrival of Julen Lopetegui has been wonderful for Wolves, who have reacted and last week they have just given a blow of authority by beating Tottenham by the minimum difference, where they took care of the defensive issue and that same formula must be replicated if they want to leave this complicated stadium with any unit.
6:20 AM3 hours ago

Newcastle United: getting back on track

Newcastle United was having one of its best campaigns, but in the last few games it has not been able to find a victory and has fallen from second to fifth place overall, so now against an opponent that is not in the top 8 and at home they will try to get back to winning ways.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Newcastle United vs Wolves match will be played at the St James Park Stadium, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
6:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Newcastle United vs Wolves!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo