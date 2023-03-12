Toluca vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Mazatlan Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Mazatlan match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Toluca vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Mazatlan of March 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Las Estrellas, TUDN and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Toluca vs Mazatlan
These teams have faced each other five times in Liga MX, with the Red Devils winning twice, drawing twice and losing only once, remembering that they have never lost at home.
Mazatlán 1-1 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Mazatlán 1-2 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Toluca 2-2 Mazatlan, Apertura 2021
Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan, Clausura 2021
Mazatlan 2-1 Toluca, Apertura 2020
Key Player Mazatlan
One of the most unbalanced players the Cañoneros have to make a difference in the end zone is Colombian Nicolás Benedetti, who must have constant contact with the ball in order to generate depth in the end zone and hope to get a good result away from home.
Key player Toluca
The good performances he has had with the Scarlet team have already brought good dividends to Marcel Ruiz, who has already been called up to the Mexican National Team due to the fact that he has been a decisive player with the Mexican team, both in the preparation and in the definition of plays.
Last lineup Mazatlan
27 Nicolás Vikonis, 14 Oswaldo Alanís, 3 Néstor Vidrio, 17 Francisco Venegas, 5 Facundo Almada, 6 Roberto Meraz, 35 Jefferson Intriago, 19 Raúl Sandoval, 15 Bryan Colula, 9 Aké Arnaud Loba, 10 Nicolás Benedetti.
Last lineup Toluca
1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andres Mosquera, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 17 Brian García, 30 Jesús Venegas, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 16 Jean Meneses, 32 Carlos González, 19 Edgar López.
Mazatlán: fixed-tactic plays
Although Toluca is not Cruz Azul, the key to their first victory of the Clausura 2023 was through fixed tactics to take the 3 points, a situation that they could emulate with their actions this Sunday at the Inferno, in order to link victories for the first time in the season, now under the command of Rubén Omar Romano.
Toluca: healing the wounds
One of the problems that the Diablos Rojos del Toluca have had this season has been when teams have completely closed down on them, due to the fact that they have shown a lack of imagination up front, which ended up weighing on them in last Sunday's defeat against Querétaro and, now against the other bottom team, they hope to be able to recover from this situation.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Toluca vs Mazatlan!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.