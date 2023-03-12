Athletic Club vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2023
What time is Athletic Club vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Athletic Club vs Barcelona
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club de Bilbao, 2022 LaLiga season
Athletic Club de Bilbao 3-2 Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022 (extra time)
Athletic Club de Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona, season 2021 LaLiga
Athletic Club de Bilbao 0-4 Barcelona, King's Cup 2021
Key Player Barcelona
Key player Athletic Club
Last lineup Barcelona
Last lineup Athletic Club
Lack of forcefulness
"It's a shame because they are games that we would talk about comfortable victory. The lack of effectiveness made us suffer until the end and even more with Ronald's expulsion. It is time to suffer with so many casualties and we have known, it makes us grow," he said at the press conference.