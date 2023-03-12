Athletic Club vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Image: VAVEL

What time is Athletic Club vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Athletic Club vs Barcelona of March 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Athletic Club vs Barcelona

The dominance of the Catalan team has been evident in the most recent five meetings with a balance of three wins, a draw and a loss, although in their last two visits to San Mames they have not been able to win.

Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club de Bilbao, 2022 LaLiga season

Athletic Club de Bilbao 3-2 Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022 (extra time)

Athletic Club de Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona, season 2021 LaLiga

Athletic Club de Bilbao 0-4 Barcelona, King's Cup 2021

Key Player Barcelona

In the absence of several elements of consideration in the attacking front, who has raised his hand in recent games to be responsible for the offensive generation is the Brazilian Raphinha, who scored last week and hopes to continue in the same vein.
Image: Sport
Key player Athletic Club

Just as he had a good performance last week to rescue the goalless draw, for this Sunday goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala must continue in a big way, especially against a team like Barcelona that is characterized by generating clear goal options in front of the opponent's goal.
Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 15 Andreas Christensen, 23 Jules Koundé, 28 Álex Balde, 4 Ronald Araújo, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 20 Sergi Roberto, 11 Ferran Torres, 10 Ansu Fati, 22 Raphinha.
Last lineup Athletic Club

13 Julen Agirrezabala, 4 Iñigo Martínez, 3 Dani Vivian, 17 Yuri Berchiche, 15 Iñigo Lekue, 8 Oihan Sancet, 14 Dani García, 19 Oier Zarraga, 12 Gorka Guruzeta, 7 Álex Berenguer, 11 Nico Williams.
Lack of forcefulness

Xavi Hernández has recognized that Barcelona has suffered on many occasions this season due to a lack of forcefulness and it is difficult for them at the end of games, a situation in which they will have to work so that it no longer happens to them as it did against Valencia:

"It's a shame because they are games that we would talk about comfortable victory. The lack of effectiveness made us suffer until the end and even more with Ronald's expulsion. It is time to suffer with so many casualties and we have known, it makes us grow," he said at the press conference.

Barcelona: not to be confident

Ahead of the Spanish LaLiga Clasico, Barcelona cannot be confident about the 9-point lead they have over Real Madrid and continue to collect points to continue as leaders. Last week they defeated Valencia by the minimum and for this game they hope to recover some players who have been injured, such as Robert Lewandowski, or suspended, such as Gavi.
Athletic Club: to pull off a surprise

With three games without a win, Athletic Club's outlook for a possible qualification to international places has been complicated, but this Sunday they will have a great opportunity to vindicate themselves in front of their fans when they receive the leader of the competition, remembering that last week they drew goalless at Rayo Vallecano and that Oihan Sancet was sent off in the final stretch.
The Kick-off

The Athletic Club vs Barcelona match will be played at the San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Athletic Club vs Barcelona!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
