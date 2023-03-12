Cruz Azul vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

3:00 PM6 minutes ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs Pumas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs Pumas live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 PM11 minutes ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023.

USA Time: 8:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 PM16 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Pumas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas: of Saturday, March 11, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, march 11, 2023

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, march 11, 2023

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, march 11, 2023

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, march 11, 2023

1:05 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, march 11, 2023

20:05 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday, march 11, 2023

20:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, march 11, 2023

19:05 hours

In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, march 11, 2023

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, march 11, 2023

21:05 hours

no transmission.
2:45 PM21 minutes ago

Confidence in Rafa Puente

At Pedegral, Diogo de Oliveira believes in Rafa Puente's project and is focused on the match against Cruz Azul.

"Now comes a classic that we have to win, we are working well to get the victory. We are ready to play against Cruz Azul, Puebla was a fatality, we have to win."

"All derbies are tough matches against Cruz Azul we are working we have to win, with the coaching staff we are 100 percent with them, we have Rafa as one more player in our team, we are going to come out with the victory."

2:40 PM26 minutes ago

Extremely important matches

Jesús Corona clarified that at Cruz Azul they have the need to win, where pressure does not exist and it is a motivation to win.

"I'm speaking for Cruz Azul, we have this need, rather than taking it as pressure, rather as a motivation to know that it will be an attractive match against a great rival, by obtaining a victory with a combination of results we can be in eighth place, with a match pending and we depend on ourselves which is something important, it motivates us rather than putting pressure on us".

2:35 PM31 minutes ago

They are not going to let themselves win because of the love they have for each other

For Ricardo Ferretti, he believes that the affection he has for Pumas is still there, but he believes that they will not let themselves win because they are fond of Tuca.

"I spent 17 years at Pumas, there is affection, but we are professionals, but they are not going to let me win because of the affection they have for me and neither am I, we are naturally going to seek victory for both institutions, with Rafa we were together some time ago, now he is working at Pumas doing a great job, the friendship that exists, each team is going to seek its own".

2:30 PM36 minutes ago

History

In 64 games between Cruz Azul and Pumas they have faced each other since the winter of 1996 to date, with 28 wins for the Pedregal team and Cruz Azul has 28 victories. They have only 21 draws. The last two games were in favor of the Celestes, by the same score, 2 goals to 1.
2:25 PM41 minutes ago

Watch out for these players

On the visitors' side we have the Argentinean Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who in 10 games has scored 7 goals in 900 possible minutes with 2 yellow cards. Dinenno has not scored since matchday 9. Cruz Azul, on the other hand, has the well-known wizard Uriel Antuna with 3 goals in 7 games in 579 possible minutes.

2:20 PMan hour ago

How do Pumas fare?

The universitarios are coming off a big defeat against Puebla where they were turned around. The blue and gold team has not won since matchday 9 away against Mazatlán and with 4 away defeats, the team coached by Rafa Puente has not shown that consistency. In the 11th position with 11 points, the team from El Pedregal would need 3 points in most of these 6 games to be in the playoffs or in a direct phase.

2:15 PMan hour ago

How are the Celestes doing?

Cruz Azul is coming from a great defeat against Mazatlán, who was the last place in the table, where they lost the victory due to a bad defensive performance in set pieces. The team coached by Tuca has an undefeated record of 2 wins at the Azteca in this new stage of the Brazilian. With one game pending, the Cementeros are in 12th place with a one-point difference with Pumas.

2:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Pumas LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
