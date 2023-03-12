Cruz Azul vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Pumas Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Pumas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
1:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
20:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
19:05 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, march 11, 2023
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
Confidence in Rafa Puente
"Now comes a classic that we have to win, we are working well to get the victory. We are ready to play against Cruz Azul, Puebla was a fatality, we have to win."
"All derbies are tough matches against Cruz Azul we are working we have to win, with the coaching staff we are 100 percent with them, we have Rafa as one more player in our team, we are going to come out with the victory."
Extremely important matches
"I'm speaking for Cruz Azul, we have this need, rather than taking it as pressure, rather as a motivation to know that it will be an attractive match against a great rival, by obtaining a victory with a combination of results we can be in eighth place, with a match pending and we depend on ourselves which is something important, it motivates us rather than putting pressure on us".
They are not going to let themselves win because of the love they have for each other
"I spent 17 years at Pumas, there is affection, but we are professionals, but they are not going to let me win because of the affection they have for me and neither am I, we are naturally going to seek victory for both institutions, with Rafa we were together some time ago, now he is working at Pumas doing a great job, the friendship that exists, each team is going to seek its own".
