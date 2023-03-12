Monaco vs Reims LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Monaco vs Reims match, Clermont vs Lens, Ajaccio vs Montpllier, Angers vs Toulouse, Lorient vs Troyes, Nantes vs Nice and Marseille vs Strasbourg, these will be tomorrow's matches
What time is the match between Monaco vs Reims in the 27th round of Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time for the Monaco vs Reims match in various countries:
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Thomas Léonard, who will have the tough task of bringing order to what looks to be a very close game.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the most exciting in this 27th round of Ligue 1.
Background
The record leans more towards a draw as these two teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Monaco, 7 draws and 2 wins for Reims. Despite this statistic, the favorite to take the 3 points is Monaco, who is living a better moment in Ligue 1.
How does Reims arrive?
For its part, Reims comes from defeating Ajaccio by the smallest difference 1-0, in the general table is in 9th position with 40 points and a record of 9 wins, 13 draws and 4 ties, will seek to defeat the rival Monaco that is always very strong at home and with its people, if Reims wins could climb to 7th position.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco comes from a two-goal draw against Troyes, a match that had many emotions and goals, in the general table they are in 3rd position with 51 points and a record of 15 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats, they will seek to continue adding points against Reims who is not going through a good moment.
