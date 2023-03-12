Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Tigres vs America Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs America match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
4:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Tigres vs America Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Saturday, March 11

USA Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): TUDN USA

USA TV channel (Spanish): TUDN and Univision

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs America match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Tigres vs América match on March 11st in several countries:

Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:10 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN USA

Spain: 4:10 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:10 PM

to be confirmed

Paraguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

4:45 PMan hour ago

Last lineup America

O. Jiménez, I. Reyes, N. Araujo, M Layún, A. Fidalgo, D Valdés, R. Sánchez, S. Reyes, L Suárez, J. Rodríguez, H. Martin.
4:40 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Tigres

N. Guzmán; I. Lichnovsky, S. Caetano, R. Carioca, J. Pablo Vigón, F. Gorriarán, N. Ibáñez, A. Gignac, J. Aquino, L. Quiñones, J. Angulo.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Tigres vs América will be Víctor Alfonso Cáceres; Alberto Morín, first line; Jonathan Maximiliano, second line; Oscar Macías Romo, fourth assistant.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

How does America arrive?

On the other hand, the Azulcrema team led by Fernando Ortíz, like Tigres, has been a protagonist, placing itself in the top places in the most recent tournaments; however, their aspirations have been cut short and they want to vindicate themselves with their fans. América has had a fairly acceptable tournament, however, the Eagles have not left a good taste in the mouths of their fans. In their most recent match, the team from Coapa was thrashed 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium thanks to a perfect game by the Tuzos of Pachuca. Thus, the reigning champions ended América's unbeaten streak. The eagles are currently in sixth place with a balance of 4 wins, 5 ties and 1 loss, registering 17 points.

 

4:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Tigres arrive?

The university team, led by Chima Ruiz, has been in a footballing slump after the dismissal of Diego Cocca and, now with the injury of Andre-Pierre Gignac, Tigres have found results, but with a performance that has some fans upset. In their most recent match, the felines made their debut in the CONCACAF Champions League with a bitter scoreless draw at home against Orlando City, so they will leave everything for the second leg. In Liga MX, the Monterrey-based team is coming off an agonizing victory over Necaxa, winning by the slimmest of margins with a goal from Fernando Gorriarán. They are currently in second place in the general table, just behind Monterrey, with 21 points, the result of 6 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

4:20 PM2 hours ago

Matchday 11

We continue with Liga MX! And today we resume Matchday 11 of this Clausura 2023 tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match that promises to be attractive, as Tigres will be playing at home against América, who are coming off a tough loss, losing their undefeated record at the Azteca to the current champions of Mexican soccer. Although both teams reached the playoffs last year, Tigres and América fell by the wayside and want to settle their debt with their fans in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Universitario

The Tigres - América match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, better known as 'El Volcán', in Nuevo León, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 pm (CDMX).
 
4:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome everyone!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Tigres vs America Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo