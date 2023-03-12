Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tigres vs America Live Score in Liga MX 2023
How to watch Tigres vs America Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): TUDN USA
USA TV channel (Spanish): TUDN and Univision
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Tigres vs America match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:10 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN USA
Spain: 4:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:10 PMto be confirmed
Paraguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Last lineup America
Last lineup Tigres
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How does America arrive?
How does Tigres arrive?
Matchday 11
The match will be played at the Stadium Universitario
Welcome everyone!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!