Roma vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Roma vs Sassuolo live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Roma vs Sassuolo can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the match of Roma vs Sassuolo, matchday 26 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for Roma vs Sassuolo on March 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.
Rome Statements
Mourinho spoke ahead of the clash: "Everyone wants me, but no one calls me. Every week someone wants me, be it club, be it national team, but the only one who has called me has been the Portuguese national team that I could not accept." "Real Sociedad kept the ball and created problems for us. The merit of my boys was their organization, their effort, their empathy on the field: I'm in trouble and I need you. Playing against a diamond is very difficult, we have experience: we did it against Empoli and against Salzburg. It wasn't something new for us, but it's difficult." "It's them as a team. You can always talk about the goalkeeper who saves a lot, the central defenders who do a great job, but I don't know a team that defends well but doesn't defend as a team. You can have the best goalkeeper and the best defense in the world, but if you don't defend as a team you always have problems. And when I look at my team, from Rui to Dybala, I say how they all work and, honestly, Paulo's defensive work, which is their weak point, says it all." "Now there is Sassuolo, who have a lot at stake and who we will face with two games to play, while Dionisi is at home quietly, drinking a sparkling water (Mourinho laughs, ed), watching the game with the boys."
How is Sassuolo coming along?
Sassuolo beat Cremonese in their last home game by three goals to two, but they have not had a good season and will be looking for more points to climb up the table.
How is Roma coming?
Roma already played their first leg of the Europa League, in which they defeated Real Sociedad 2 goals to zero, so they are in good spirits.
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
The Roma vs Sassuolo match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, located in Rome, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Roma vs Sassuolo, matchday 26 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 1:00 pm.