Cremonese vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Cremonese vs Fiorentina live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cremonese vs Fiorentina live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Giovanni Zini. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cremonese vs Fiorentina online live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Cremonese vs Fiorentina can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Cremonese vs Fiorentina, matchday 26 of Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Cremonese vs Fiorentina match on March 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 8:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 a.m.
Cremonese Statements
Davide Ballardini spoke after the win and ahead of this match: "Are Fiorentina in good shape? Yes, you can see that they have taken the right path, they are doing well, playing well and they are ambitious. It will be a good challenge. If Spezia's win against Inter complicates the qualification? We are focused on what we are doing, we can't do anything else. We are only thinking about what we can do from now on. We really want to do well and we have to be focused on what we can do, not on the rest." "We have fun all week, and it's almost a paradox. The guys train well, they work hard, they are serious and professional. So we have to get something else out of it, because they give a good feeling. We say it and we don't come from another planet, a few years as a coach and coaching staff we've been through it, I'm not saying it because it's the first time I'm coaching, but because of past experiences. . I often say 'damn it', you guys are entitled to have a little more satisfaction. We will do our best to achieve what c deserves, then clearly we have to make fewer and fewer mistakes."
How does Fiorentina arrive?
Fiorentina comes to this match after beating Sivasspor in the Conference League by the minimum, leaving everything for the second leg, but with a big advantage for this match.
How does Cremonese arrive?
Cremonese lost in their previous match three goals to two against Sassuolo, the team has not been able to give a good game and is at the bottom of the table.
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
The match Cremonese vs Fiorentina will be played at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, located in Cremone, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cremonese vs Fiorentina, matchday 26 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Giovanni Zini in Rome at 10:00 am.